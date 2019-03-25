Share

Apple has finally taken the wraps off of its heavily rumored and long-awaited news subscription service. At the company’s “It’s showtime” services event, the company announced Apple News Plus, a subscription service for newspapers and magazines that’s designed to give users access to a massive range of publications at a relatively affordable price.

According to Apple, over 300 magazines will be part of the service, across a range of categories — including health, lifestyle, news, politics, entertainment, travel, food, and more. Over time, it’s expected that the list of magazines will grow. At launch, a number of publications will be part of the service, including the likes of Variety, Wired, National Geographic, and so on. There are also well-known newspapers, like the Wall Street Journal and the Los Angeles Times. The service comes in at $10 per month, and is available in both the U.S. and Canada. More countries are expected to get the service soon, starting with Australia and the U.K. in fall of this year.

The service will be available straight from the Apple News app — making it easy to check out your favorite magazines without having to download another app. Through the app, you’ll be able to read full magazine issues however or whenever you want. Magazines will be viewable in a new “News+” tab at the bottom of the Apple News app, where you’ll see your favorite magazines, suggestions for you, and so on. You’ll also see specific stories on topics you’re interested in, meaning you don’t necessarily have to scroll through entire magazines if you don’t want to.

There are a few things that make Apple News Plus different than other services. For starters, in classic Apple fashion the company is putting privacy and security first. Apple uses on-device artificial intelligence to recommend stories — meaning that Apple itself doesn’t know what you read. Unlike some other news services, there’s no advertisement tracking — meaning ads won’t follow you around the web depending on what you read in Apple News Plus.

There are still some questions about Apple News Plus. For starters, we’re not exactly sure how the service will impact publishers’ revenue in general, and how it will impact sales of physical magazines. We also don’t have a full list of publications expected to be included in the service.

This story is developing…