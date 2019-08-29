It’s official: Apple‘s next big event is set for September 10. It’s where we will likely see the next iPhone range, as well as potentially a new Apple Watch.

Invites were sent out to media outlets confirming the September 10 date, which has been rumored for several weeks.

Apple has historically held its annual iPhone launch event in September, and so this year we’re expecting three new iPhones: the iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11, and iPhone 11R. The names are subject to change as they haven’t been confirmed yet. It’s likely a similar story as last year’s iPhone event, where we saw the iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS, and iPhone XR.

The iPhones are rumored to have better batteries, improved camera features — particularly with low-light photography — as well as updates to Face ID. The screen sizes and display panels are expected to be the same, with two OLED models and the 11R opting for LCD.

The biggest change is expected to be with the camera. There will be three camera lenses on at least one of the iPhone models, adding a wide-angle lens to the standard camera and telephoto lens. It’s a trend we’re seeing with most smartphones — the LG V50 ThinQ, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, and the Huawei P30 Pro all have triple-camera lenses with similar configurations.

Apple may even adopt a feature seen in Huawei and Samsung phones that allow you to wirelessly recharge other devices by placing them on the back of the phone, according to Macotakara. This would allow you to recharge your AirPods via the wireless charging case with just the new iPhone.

There aren’t a ton of rumors about the upcoming Apple Watch, except that we may see it come in ceramic and titanium builds.

The Apple iPhone September event is will start at 10 a.m. PT on September 10, and it will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, Cupertino, California. You can read our guide on what to expect for more information, and well as our primer on how to watch it.

