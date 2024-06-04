 Skip to main content
Check your Apple Watch tomorrow for a special running challenge

Global Running Day Challenge shown on an iPhone and Apple Watch.
The Global Running Day Challenge for 2024 is shown on an iPhone and an Appel Watch. Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

Tomorrow, June 5, is Global Running Day. To celebrate, Apple has introduced a unique running challenge for Apple Watch owners. The new challenge requires participants to complete a 5 kilometer or longer running activity on June 5. The activity can be done on the road, trail, track, or treadmill.

If you beat the challenge, you’ll receive a dedicated badge in the iPhone Fitness app, plus animated stickers that are usable in the Messages and FaceTime apps.

So far in 2024, Apple has only introduced one other Apple Watch challenge for the Apple Watch Series 9 and other models: the Meditation Day Challenge on May 21. To complete the challenge, users had to record five or more mindful minutes using the Mindfulness app or any app that logs mindful minutes to the Apple Health app.

Over the years, Apple has introduced various limited-edition challenges for Apple Watch users. Previous challenges have focused on shorter special events such as Lunar New Year, Veterans Day, and Earth Day. In contrast, others targeted more extended events or movements like “Ring in the New Year” and the Unity Challenge.

This fall, Apple is rumored to be introducing the “Apple Watch X,” the 10th-generation model of the Apple Watch. The new wearable device is anticipated to launch alongside the iPhone 16 series and may feature a new design, an improved microLED display, a new watch band connection system, and Qi wireless charging. It could arrive along with a third-generation Apple Watch Ultra and all-new Apple Watch SE.

Global Running Day is a day to celebrate the sport of running. It’s held annually on the first Wednesday of June.

