Get this Apple Watch for under $200 with this Prime Day deal

The app grid view on the Apple Watch SE 2.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

If you don’t have a smartwatch yet or are thinking about upgrading, now is a good time to do so. Amazon’s event going on now, which means great deals across the site. And while we’re trying to keep tabs on the absolute best October Prime day deals, some things deserve some special attention. In this case, that’s the Apple Watch SE 2, down to just $199. That’s a $50 discount on one of the best smartwatches, way down from the usual price of $249. Tap the button below to evaluate the offer yourself, or keep reading below to get our staff’s take on this item.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch SE 2

As mentioned, we rated the Apple Watch SE 2 amongst the best smartwatches you can buy for its all-day comfort, simple fitness tracking, and favorable price compared to the Apple Watch Series 8. It comes with a fitness and sleep tracker, heart monitoring, and can even alert emergency services for you during some crashes. Our Apple Watch SE 2 review particularly liked how easy this watch made tracking casual workouts that regular people, as opposed to marathon runners and gym enthusiasts, can enjoy.

Please note that this particular iteration of the Apple Watch SE 2 is the 40mm style, in the black midnight coloring, with the midnight sports band, as seen in the picture at the top. You can choose between a S/M size band that fits wrists from 130 to 180 mm or a M/L size band that fits wrists from 150 to 200 mm by selecting different options on the buy page. Be aware that choosing a different color will negate the deal, perhaps without notifying you. For example, we selected the silver case white band option and the price disappeared, only to show a non-discounted price in the checkout menu. Check out these Apple Watch wristbands to customize your new purchase further.

There’s a high likelihood that this deal will disappear altogether shortly, as the Prime Big Deal Days event only lasts through the 11th. To ensure you get an Apple Watch SE 2 for $199, $50 less than the standard price of $249, please tap below and confirm your purchase quickly.

