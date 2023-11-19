 Skip to main content
Black Friday deals arrive for Apple Watch SE 2, Apple Watch Series 9

Aaron Mamiit
By

If you’ve been looking forward to this year’s Black Friday Apple Watch deals for discounts on the brand’s wearable devices, the good news is that they’re finally here. Amazon has slashed its prices for the 40mm, GPS version of the entry-level Apple Watch SE 2 to $189 from $249 for savings of $60, and the 41mm, GPS version of the latest Apple Watch Series 9 to $329 from $399, for savings of $70. We’re not sure how long stocks will last for either model though, so if you’re interested in one of both of them, you’re going to have to proceed with your purchase as soon as you can. If you hesitate, you may miss out.

Apple Watch SE 2 — from $189, was from $249

The app grid view on the Apple Watch SE 2.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

If you want to stick to a tight budget when buying from Black Friday smartwatch deals, you should consider the Apple Watch SE 2. While there are more technically advanced models of the Apple Watch (such as the one below), the Apple Watch SE 2 may be enough for you if you’re willing to skip the always-on screen, ECG, and blood oxygen monitoring. The wearable device features a comprehensive suite of fitness tracking features, safety features such as fall detection and crash detection, and water resistance of up to 50 meters. The Apple Watch SE 2 is also smooth and fast with the S8 processor, which also powers the Apple Watch Series 8.

Apple Watch Series 9 — from $329, was from $399

The Palette watch face on the Apple Watch Series 9.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

We weren’t expecting the Apple Watch Series 9 to appear in Amazon Black Friday deals so soon after its release, but here it is. We’ve crowned it the best smartwatch for the iPhone in our roundup of the best smartwatches because of an extensive list of health, fitness, and safety features, combined with the performance provided by the S9 processor. It ships with WatchOS 10, the latest version of Apple’s operating system for its wearable devices, which enables Double Tap, adds a variety of watch faces, and improves Apple Maps, among many other upgrades. The Apple Watch Series 9 also comes with an always-on display, temperature sensors, and a battery that can last up to 18 hours on a single charge and up to 36 hours with Low Power Mode activated.

