Anyone in the market for an Apple Watch Series 8 deal likely knows that they’re often hard to come by, especially seeing as it’s the latest model in the lineup. Older Apple Watch deals show up all the time, and the older the generation the better the deal — at least that’s how it usually goes. But today we have a real treat for you. The Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm) is down to its lower price ever, with a discount that saves you $50. Instead of its normal $399 price tag, Amazon is offering it for $349 in the red variant — with a red aluminum case and red sport band. It looks real fly. There’s no telling how long the deal will be available though, so get your order in fast.

Why You Should Buy the Apple Watch Series 8 deal

There’s no question, as put forth in our Apple Watch Series 8 review this is the best version of the Apple Watch because it just keeps getting better and better over the generations. Of course, if you don’t want to take the word of a single journalist, you can always see what everyone else has to say about it in our Apple Watch Series 8 review roundup. Spoiler: It’s very very positive.

The latest generation throws in fitness tracking support, a blood oxygen meter, ECG — for heart rate — an always-on gorgeous Retina display, and a reliable water-resistance rating. Apple refers to it as an “essential companion for a healthy life,” namely because it helps you keep track of your personal fitness, wellness, and beyond. All of that information is relayed to you, right on your wrist, or shared with your connected iPhone. It’s easily customizable to boot, with unique watch faces, and Watch apps galore.

Crash detection and fall detection onboard keep you safe in the event of an accident, automatically connecting you to emergency services, and emergency SOS support is available at the push of a button. Sign up to Apple Fitness+ to gain access to a powerful fitness partner and a digital personal trainer of sorts — the Watch comes with three months free so you can try it out first. Battery life is about 18 hours on a single charge, with Fast Charge support when you need an extra boost. You can change the band at any time too to customize the Watch’s aesthetics even more.

Yes, there’s a lot to love about it. Yes, we highly recommend getting one. Even better, you can do that at the best price ever, right now. With a discount of $50, the Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm) is yours for $349, versus its normal $399, in the red variant — with a red aluminum case and red sport band. Grab that offer while it lasts folks this Apple Watch Series 8 deal is incredible!

