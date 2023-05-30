Apple Watch Series 8 just got a rare discount at Amazon

A popular choice among people seeking out smartwatch deals, the Apple Watch Series 8 is enjoying a great discount at Amazon right now. Usually priced at $399, you can snap it up for $329 working out at 18% off the regular price. The $70 soon adds up and we can’t see it staying this price for very long. If you’re looking to be more active or simply use your phone less, you’ll love the Apple Watch Series 8. Here’s what you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Series 8

One of the best smartwatches you can buy right now, the Apple Watch Series 8 is the ideal wearable for iPhone owners. It’s particularly ideal if you’re active or planning on being more active. It can track pretty much any workout imaginable with extensive stats on your pace when running, the steps you take, calories you burn, and much more. Thanks to Apple’s Activity Rings system, it’s addictive with badges to collect and challenges to complete, all based around you being more active. You can even swim while wearing it thanks to IP6X-certification that also means it’s dust-resistant.

Alongside that, you’re safer too thanks to the watch’s advanced health features. It can track your blood oxygen levels as well as allows you to take an ECG any time you need to so you can always keep an eye on your heart. It’ll also provide you with a notification if your heart rhythm becomes irregular or is unusually high or low. While it might not be medical grade equipment, it’s still a great insight into how well your body is performing throughout the day, and can offer some peace of mind.

During quieter moments, you’ll appreciate how gorgeous the Always-On Retina display looks plus how many thousands of apps there are to use, and your ability to listen to podcasts or songs through your watch. In times of danger, there’s also crash and fall detection that will keep an eye on if you’re in a car crash or experience a bad fall.

Packed with features, all while looking great, the Apple Watch Series 8 is the must-have wearable for iPhone owners. Usually priced at $399, it’s down to $329 for a limited time only at Amazon. Scoop up the $70 saving now before the deal ends soon.

