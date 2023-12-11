 Skip to main content
Apple Watch Ultra 2 is almost back at its Black Friday price

Jennifer Allen
Someone wearing an Apple Watch Ultra 2, showing the Modular Ultra watch face.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

We saw some stunning Apple deals over Black Friday and Cyber Monday and Amazon has very nearly matched it with the Apple Watch Ultra 2 deal it has going on right now. Usually priced at $799, the latest Apple Watch Ultra 2 is down to $749 at the moment which is just $10 more than it was during the Black Friday sales. Easily one of the better Apple Watch deals around, it could make the perfect gift for the holidays this season. Here’s what it offers.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Ultra 2

One of the best smartwatches around for the active Apple fan, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is pricey but a great investment for many people. It’s the ultimate Apple Watch in many ways.

At its heart, it has the same features as a regular Apple Watch such as Apple’s motivating Activity Rings system which encourages you to walk more, burn more calories, stand up more frequently and so forth. However, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 tracks everything so much better. It’s designed to be rugged and highly capable of some hefty adventuring from diving to high altitude climbing. It has a 49mm corrosion-resistant titanium case with a large digital crown and great screen. Its battery life is up to 36 hours in typical use or up to 72 hours in low power mode. It also has an incredibly useful customizable action button so that you gain instant control over some key features with the options for you to set things just how you need them.

With Apple’s brightest Always-On retina display, it’s easy to see what you’re doing, even in direct sunlight. There’s more room for adding complications so things can look just how you need them to depending on the activity you have in mind.

Advanced metrics and views are possible in the workout app including heart rate zones, custom workouts, and new insights from the cycling workout view. There’s also a precision dual-frequency GPS which provides tremendous accuracy when calculating distance, pace, and route maps. The compass app is also better than ever with Compass Waypoints along with a backtrack feature to help you make your way back to where you started.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 can even be sued when diving for descents of up to 40 meters with the depth app showing the time, current depth, water temperature, duration under water, and maxim depth you’ve reached. At all times, there’s also standard Apple Watch features like an ECG app, blood oxygen monitor, and heart health notifications.

A great smartwatch for the active user, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is normally $799 but right now, you can buy it from Amazon for $749. That’s only $10 more than its lowest-ever price during Black Friday so it’s worth checking out. Expect the deal to end pretty soon.

