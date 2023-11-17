Apple Watch Ultra 2 just got its first serious discount

If you were hoping that the recently released Apple Watch Ultra 2 will appear with a discount in this year’s Black Friday deals, you’re in luck because the smartwatch’s 49mm, GPS + Cellular model is currently $60 off from Amazon. From $799, the wearable device is down to $739 — it’s still not cheap, but it’s rare to enjoy savings when buying an Apple product that’s just a couple of months old. There’s no telling how long the offer will remain online though, so before it gets taken down, push through with your purchase.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Ultra 2

We tagged the Apple Watch Ultra 2 as the best premium smartwatch for the iPhone in our list of the best smartwatches, and at first glance, it’s obvious why. The 49mm titanium case and Always-On OLED touchscreen will catch anybody’s attention because of their size and brightness, while the wearable device itself is very fast and smooth because it’s powered by Apple’s new S9 chipset. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 can last up to 36 hours on a single charge that may be extended to up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode, and it offers a comprehensive suite of health-related and fitness features. It also comes with the customizable Action button for a more convenient way of accessing your apps.

Between the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch Ultra, you’ll want to go for the new version of the smartwatch because of its brighter display at 3,000 nits from 2,000 nits, an upgraded processor and Neural Engine that enables improvements such as more accurate speech recognition and the new Double Tap feature, and twice the internal storage at 64GB, among others.

Save on everything from laptops and tablets, to coffee makers and air purifiers, and a whole host of Apple tech like iPad, Apple Watch and even the latest M3 MacBooks, as well as smart home essentials like the Amazon Echo and smart bulbs.

We didn’t expect that the Apple Watch Ultra 2 will be part of this year’s Black Friday Apple Watch deals since it’s fresh off the oven for Apple, so we’re surprised that its 49mm, GPS + Cellular model is on sale with a $60 discount from Amazon that pulls its price down to $739 from $799. There are lots of more affordable options for smartwatches in the market, but nothing comes close to the Apple Watch Ultra 2, so complete the transaction now so that you don’t miss this chance to get one for cheaper than usual.

Editors' Recommendations