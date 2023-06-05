 Skip to main content
Exciting new WatchOS 10 software is here to power up your Apple Watch

Andy Boxall
By
Promotional logo for WWDC 2023.
This story is part of our complete Apple WWDC coverage

Apple has given us the first official look at WatchOS 10, the software that arrive on your current Apple Watch, and the next versions to be announced, later in 2023. The software has been shown off on stage at this year’s Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), with various features being highlighted during the presentation. So what’s new?

New look apps, watch faces and widgets

watchOS 10 presented at WWDC 2023.
Apple

Apple’s WatchOS 10 is getting a significant visual update, with most of the commonly accessed standard apps being redesigned, including the weather app, the Apple Maps app, and the main Phone app. There are various new watch faces too, including changes to the way Portrait photos are adapted on the Watch, along with a new character too — Snoopy and Woodstock are joining Mickey Mouse and the Toy Story family. If you use Smart Stack to organize widgets on your iPhone, this same feature is coming to the Apple Watch, allowing you to stack key widgets together on the Watch face.

Cycling and Hiking modes

watchOS 10 presented at WWDC 2023.
Apple

Apple has enhanced its fitness tracking feature for cyclists in WatchOS 10. It now takes data from your power, heart rate, and motion to generate a Functional Training Power (FTP) score, plus it shows how long you stay in a heart rate zone, helping you improve your performance on a bike.

WatchOS 10 connects with Bluetooth bike sensors, and if you use your iPhone attached to a handbag mount, there’s a new Live Activity widget mirroring all the data the Apple Watch is collecting. It’s either minimized to a running timer, or can be expanded into a full screen view. Look out for new data on cadence and speed too.

For hikers the compass app has been improved ton show new waypoints. The first marks the spot where you last had cellular connectivity, so you can head back should you need it, while a second marker sets the point where you can make SOS calls using any carrier, not just your own.

This is a developing story, and we will update it as more news on WatchOS 10 comes out of the event…

In the meantime, if you’re wondering what else Apple revealed during the WWDC 2023 keynote presentation, we’ve got all the big news here, and there are plenty of surprises to check out.

