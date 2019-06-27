Digital Trends
Mobile

Celebrate National Sunglasses Day by trying on AR shades with the Galaxy S10

Mark Jansen
By
ar national sunglasses day samsung galaxy s10

Samsung is celebrating National Sunglasses Day by allowing you to try on a variety of sunglasses using the augmented reality (AR) capabilities of the Samsung Galaxy S10 range.

With summer in full swing, it’s important to sling on some sunglasses to protect your precious corneas. With June 27 apparently being National Sunglasses Day, Samsung has taken the opportunity to partner with luxury sunglasses brands like Ray Bans, Oakley, Persol, and more to provide you with the absolute easiest — and most technologically advanced — way to try on a new pair of sunglasses.

To try out the new mode, you’ll need a smartphone from the Samsung Galaxy S10 range — so the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, or Galaxy S10e — and you’ll also need to have the latest version of Bixby Vision installed. To ensure you have the latest version of Bixby Vision, head to your camera app and tap the Bixby Vision test in the top-left corner. The software will then prompt you to update if one is required.

Once updated, head back to your camera app, swap to the front-facing camera, and tap Bixby Vision again. From there, you can select the Sunglasses option and begin to browse through the selection available. Tap a pair and you’ll be able to try them on in virtual space, with the magic of AR giving you the ability to see them from multiple angles, and even change their color on the fly. If you really dig your look in a certain pair of sunglasses, then you can easily buy yourself a pair by using the purchase link offered by Bixby Vision.

It’s a bizarre way of shopping, but it could be one we have to get used to. AR technology is starting to appear in every aspect of our lives, from Google’s fun Playground to apps that allow you to see how furniture fits into your house before you buy it. If you’re not able to go to a shop to try on sunglasses or clothes in person, is shopping like this likely to become a part of our future? Who knows? For now, enjoy putting on expensive sunglasses and playing around with the rest of our favorite AR apps for Android and iOS.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

When is your phone getting Android 9.0 Pie? We asked every major manufacturer
Up Next

Crawler robots and imaging drones will monitor wind turbine blades for damage
iphone user guide manual topics page feature
Mobile

Master your newly updated iPhone with the best iOS 13 tips and tricks

The iOS 13 public beta is here. But there's a lot of new and confusing features to dive into in iOS 13. Don't flounder around looking for them -- here's a list of useful iOS 13 tips and tricks to get you started.
Posted By Mark Jansen
amazon drops prices on arlo pro 2 outside security camera kits add 3
Smart Home

Hate messy wires? Check out the best wireless home security cameras

Home security cameras can give you piece of mind, but if they have wires, you are limited in where you can put them. We've rounded up the best battery-operated home security cameras to give you flexibility along with your security.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma, Erika Rawes
note 9 using camera
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: Everything we know

The Samsung Galaxy S10 range isn't exactly old, but Samsung is already working on the next big release. Details about the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 are making their way online, and we've gathered them all for you.
Posted By Christian de Looper, Andy Boxall
samsung galaxy note 9 vs apple iphone x
Deals

Looking to upgrade your iPhone? Apple refurbished iPhone X is $130 off

Are you looking to upgrade your phone to the iPhone X? If so, Apple is having a great deal on the refurbished iPhone X over at Apple.com, saving you at least $130. Here's everything you need to know about the deal happening at Apple.
Posted By Karen Tumbokon
how to use instagram guide 2
Social Media

How to print Instagram photos, from mobile printers to online photo labs

Ready to get your Instagram photos out of your profile and onto your walls? Learn how to print Instagram photos, using your own printer, an app, or a website to create everything from prints to gifts.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
Sennheiser Momentum true wireless earbuds review
Home Theater

Don't get it twisted! These are the best true wireless earbuds you can buy

If you can't stand the tangle of cords, or you're just excited about completely wireless earbuds, you're going to need some help separating the wheat from the chaff. Our list serves up the best true wireless earbuds around.
Posted By Parker Hall
can you trust weather app feat
Mobile

Can you trust your weather app?

Have you ever noticed all weather apps show slightly different current temperatures and forecasts? Where do these apps get their data from, and how do you know you can trust it? Should you just go with the National Weather Service or are…
Posted By Jenny McGrath
Apple Watch Series 4 Review
Deals

Walmart gives refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 and 4 models deep discounts

If the high cost of a new Apple Watch gives you heartburn, why not consider a refurbished one instead? Walmart is offering discounts of up to $200 off the normal retail price on select refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 and 4 models.
Posted By Ed Oswald
amazon warehouse tour fulfillment center danbo feat
Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Predictions for July 15 and the best deals now

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is going to be on July 15 and July 16. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what this massive 2-day event will entail.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
microsoft surface pro 6 deal ahead of amazon prime day featured
Deals

Amazon drops $300 off of the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 ahead of Prime Day 2019

In advance of Prime Day, Amazon has dropped the price of the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 with type cover to just under $1,000. Begin your Prime Day prep by crossing this deeply discounted 2-in-1 laptop off your shopping list early.
Posted By William Hank
gatebox line clova ai news and
Mobile

New A.I. and voice synthesis makes Gatebox your cutest, cleverest digital pal

The concept of living at home with a friendly, intelligent digital character is almost a reality, due to a partnership between Line, the popular messaging app, and Gatebox, a cult Japanese artificial intelligence company.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Mobile

Motorola walks back Android Pie plans, limits update to Moto Z2 Force on Verizon

Android 9.0 Pie has been released. But is your phone getting Android 9.0 Pie, and if so, when? We've done the hard work and asked every device manufacturer to see when their devices would be getting the update.
Posted By Mark Jansen
line sticker premium news stickers
Mobile

Sticker obsessives will love the Line messaging app’s new subscription package

The Line messaging app has announced the ultimate option for the sticker-obsessed: Stickers Premium. It's a subscription package that provides unlimited access to the 3 million stickers available in Line.
Posted By Andy Boxall
folding smartphones 2019 roundup samsung smartphone promo video
Mobile

Google’s bizarre folding smart book has multiple screens instead of pages

Do foldable smartphones only need to have one screen when you open them up? Google doesn’t think so, based on a recently discovered patent that shows a “smart book” with multiple screens inside just like a regular book.
Posted By Andy Boxall