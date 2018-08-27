Digital Trends
Mobile

Asus Zenfone 5Z tips and tricks

Zen and the art of smartphone maintenance: Asus Zenfone 5Z tips and tricks

Simon Hill
By

The Asus Zenfone 5Z packs plenty of tempting features into an enticingly affordable package, but some of its capabilities are less than obvious. The Zen UI (user interface) that sits atop Android isn’t always the most intuitive, so we’ve drafted this guide to help you to unlock its best secrets. These are our top Asus Zenfone 5Z tips and tricks.

Before we get started, you should consider grabbing yourself some protection – check out the best Asus Zenfone 5Z cases for suggestions.

How to hide the notch

We’re not big fans of the notch trend, but the extra real estate can prove handy for connectivity icons and battery status. If it really bugs you, Asus has included the option to hide it, rendering the notch black so it doesn’t stand out as much, though it does still house the same icons.

To turn it off, go to Settings > Display and toggle Hide notch on. Sadly, it doesn’t do anything to fix the crammed-together time and battery icon at the top right.

How to customize your home screen

You can tap and hold on any empty portion of home screen to access the customization options, just like with any other Android device, but Asus gives you a lot of options to play with. In addition to Wallpapers and Widgets, you can tap Edit Home Screen to change things like Icon alignment and Scroll effects.

There’s also a Preferences option that enables you to configure AppLock, Hide apps, and tweak more settings in the Home screen option. We always toggle off Add icon to home screen, but there are lots of other options in there.

How to take a screenshot

If you want to capture an error or a high score in a game, you can snap a screenshot in the usual Android way: Press and hold the Power and Volume down keys at the same time.

Asus has also included a second option in Settings > Advanced > Screenshot that lets you tap and hold the Recent apps key to capture your screen. You can also turn off the accompanying sound and notification in here if you want to and switch between JPEG and PNG file formats.

How to use Twin Apps

If you have a couple of accounts for the same app, like maybe a personal Facebook or Twitter account and a work one, then Asus allows you to open both at the same time with Twin Apps. You’ll find it in Settings > Advanced and it supports Facebook, LinkedIn, Messenger, Play Games, Twitter, and YouTube.

How to use A.I. features

Asus has packed plenty of A.I. smarts into the Zenfone 5Z, but not all of it is switched on by default. Dip into Settings > Advanced > A.I. features and you’ll find a list with toggles. You can tap on each option to learn more about what it does. Our favorite is the A.I. charging option, which is designed to learn how you like to charge your phone and top it off at the optimal time for battery health. That means it might charge slowly overnight and only hit maximum just before your usual wakeup time, but charge at full speed when you plug in for a top-up during the day.

How to use ZeniMoji

If you like the idea of being a cute owl or cat, or perhaps a cartoonish person, then you might want to play around with ZeniMoji. It’s the Asus answer to Apple’s Animoji or Samsung’s AR Emoji, but you may be wondering how to find it. Open the Selfie Master app in the app drawer and you’ll see the ZeniMoji option at the bottom right.

You can select your character along the bottom and record videos or use it in an app. Facebook Messenger is the default but tap the three dots at the top right and you can hit Select app and switch to Google Duo. The ZeniMoji icon should also pop up during video calls and livestreams, but you can tweak things in Settings > Advanced > ZeniMoji.

Asus also gives you the option to apply a beauty filter in real time for video streaming or video calls. It’s called BeautyLive and it’s also in the Selfie Master app and in Settings > Advanced.

How to use hardware keys for the camera

If you open the camera app and tap the gear icon to access the settings, then you can scroll down to find two handy options: Set volume key as with Shutter or Zoom as the options, and Instant Camera, which lets you double click the volume key to launch the camera.

How to use the fingerprint sensor to check notifications

Asus Zenfone 5Z fingerprint sensor
Simon Hill/Digital Trends

This is a handy option if you only have one free hand. Go to Settings > Advanced > Fingerprint gesture and toggle it on and you can swipe down with your finger on the fingerprint sensor to pull down the notification shade and see your latest notifications. You can also swipe down again to expand your quick settings or swipe up to close it.

How to use gestures

The Asus ZenUI has support for all sorts of gestures such as double tapping the screen to turn it on and off, placing the phone facedown to mute it, and drawing different letters on the screen to launch different apps. You’ll find all these options buried in Settings > Advanced > ZenMotion.

If you scroll down to the letter gestures, which work on a dark screen to quick-launch apps, you can toggle them on and off individually, but you can also tap to change the apps that get launched by each letter.

How to schedule the blue light filter

Too much blue light at bedtime can make it more difficult to fall asleep, so if you like to browse in bed, you should turn on the blue light filter. There’s a quick setting toggle for it in the notification shade, but we prefer to schedule it to turn on and off automatically. To find it, go to Settings > Display and scroll down to the bottom to tap on Splendid.

You can tweak the Blue light filter with a slider and you can toggle on Turn on as scheduled, then tap on it to specify hours or set it to come on at sunset.

How to tailor the audio

Our last tip is about taking full advantage of the audio in the Zenfone 5Z. If you look in Settings > Sound & vibration and scroll to the bottom, you’ll find AudioWizard. You can switch between profiles for Rock and Pop, but you can also select Custom and then tap in the middle to create your own equalizer settings. There’s an option to Play music preview, but be warned that it plays a rather cheesy song about Asus.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best true crime podcasts, from 'Serial' to 'Swindled'
asus zenfone 5z prod
Product Review

Asus makes a $500 iPhone X imposter worth buying. Seriously

The Asus Zenfone 5Z may be unashamedly derivative, but it offers everything you’re looking for in a smartphone at an affordable price. Find out how it looks, how it performs, and whether you want one in our full review.
Posted By Simon Hill
DJI Phantom 2
Emerging Tech

Wish you could fly? Here are the best drones on the market right now

To help you navigate the increasingly large and ever-changing landscape of consumer UAVs, here's a no-nonsense rundown of the best drones you can buy right now
Posted By Drew Prindle
note 9 in hand
Mobile

Key settings you need to change on your brand-new Galaxy Note 9

Got your shiny new Samsung Galaxy Note 9? Before you finish setting it up, we've rounded up 10 Note 9 settings you may want to tweak before enjoying your smartphone. These range from maximizing the resolution to turning off Bixby Home.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Mobile

The best Google Pixel tips and tricks you need to know about

Did you decide to opt for the Pixel or Pixel XL? Want to find out how to make the most of it? Here are a few Google Pixel tips to get you started, whether you want to use the split-screen mode or train Google to know your voice.
Posted By Christian de Looper
watchos 5 news wwdc apple watch feat
Wearables

WatchOS 5 beta 9 brings Walkie-Talkie mode, Podcast features, and much more

Apple announced its latest software update for the Apple Watch at the 2018 WWDC, and new betas suggest a final release is imminent. WatchOS 5 brings a number of new features to the table including new watch faces as well as improved health…
Posted By Steven Winkelman
honor play news colors
Mobile

The Honor Play is the phone for gamers who don’t have deep pockets

Are you a mobile gaming addict, but don't want to pay the sky-high prices commanded by most gaming smartphones? If so, the new Honor Play may be the device you've been waiting for.
Posted By Andy Boxall
google fit tips recommendations header
Wearables

Google Fit hands-on: Bare-bones, but effective

You could have earned a Bachelor's degree in the time it took Google to deliver a significant update to its Fit app. Well, the big Google Fit update is finally here, and it's not just a redesign. We took it for a spin.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
honor play prod
Product Review

The Honor Play is a great phone for gamers, but will we see it in the U.S.?

Honor claims the Honor Play is crazy. Crazy because it has A.I., and because it has special tweaks that make playing games at max power its speciality. Can a phone that costs relatively little ever live up to them?
Posted By Andy Boxall
Mobile

The best iPad cases and covers of 2018 feature a style for every kind of user

The iPad is powerful, but it isn't invincible. Thankfully, we've rounded up some of the best iPad cases and covers for Apple's latest tablet, just in case you want to outfit your device with some added protection.
Posted By Simon Hill
WatchOS 4
Wearables

WatchOS 4.0: Everything you need to know

Apple has launched an update to its Apple Watch operating system, WatchOS 4.0. The update brings an intelligent Siri watch face, along with better activity tracking and updates to the Music app, among other things.
Posted By Christian de Looper
how to root android
Mobile

How to root Android phones or tablets (and unroot them)

Wondering whether to root your Android smartphone or stick with stock Android? Perhaps you’ve decided to do it and you just need to know how? Here, you'll find an explanation and a quick guide on how to root Android devices.
Posted By Mark Jansen
IFA topics page
Android Army

IFA 2018 Complete Coverage

CES may be the largest consumer electronics show in the U.S., but IFA owns bragging rights as the largest CE show outside the states. In 2018, the show will run Aug. 31 to Sept. 5, and because of its timing (just in time for buyers to…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
duraxv lte
Mobile

Verizon pledges to no longer throttle first responders’ data speeds

Verizon has pledged that it will no longer throttle the data speed of first responders. The mobile carrier said a slowdown experienced by California firefighters while battling a fire was a customer service error.
Posted By Eric Brackett
blackberry key2 back full
Mobile

Will the BlackBerry Key2 LE have a lower price to match its low-end specs?

BlackBerry has already teased that it will release two new keyboard phones this year, and we may be about to get the second. Leaks are hinting the phone will be called the BlackBerry Key2 LE. Here's what we know about the Key2 LE.
Posted By Steven Winkelman