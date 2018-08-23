Protect your Asus Zenfone 5Z with one of these cases or covers

Share

It can be a challenge finding a decent case for a lesser known phone, but it’s not impossible. You do get a simple, flexible, transparent case in the box with your Asus Zenfone 5Z, which is pictured above. But if you’re after something a little more rugged, or you want a different style, then we’ve got you covered. Here are the best Asus Zenfone 5Z cases currently available.

Note: These cases will also fit the regular Zenfone 5.

RhinoShield SolidSuit Case ($35)

For some of the best drop protection around you need to look at RhinoShield’s SolidSuit case. The smooth, curved frame blends into a back section finished with a carbon fiber pattern, or in matte black or white. You can drop your Zenfone 5Z from up to 11 feet when it’s wearing this case and it won’t be damaged. The cutouts are accurate, a lip protects the screen, and there are button covers. The modular system allows you to change the button covers if you prefer a different color and there’s also an optional lens attachment with a choice of screw-on wide angle, fisheye, super wide, or macro lenses. This is the toughest and most versatile protection you’ll find for the 5Z.

Buy one now from:

RhinoShield Amazon

Avidet TPU Case ($8)

Here’s a basic, flexible TPU case at a bargain price. Avidet has dressed it up a little with a brushed metal finish and a couple of mock carbon fiber panels top and bottom of the back. There are also gloss highlights around the recessed openings for the camera and fingerprint sensor on the back. Basic button covers, generous cutouts for the ports, and a raised lip around the screen complete this case and it’s available in four different colors. Don’t expect great quality at this price, but it should provide basic protection.

Buy one now from:

Amazon

Anccer Ultra-Thin Cover ($12)

If you prefer something slim and minimal, then this hard polycarbonate shell might suit you. It’s just 0.3mm thick and snaps onto your Zenfone 5Z to provide a protective layer that will ward off scratches and minor bumps, but little else. There are openings, not just for the camera, fingerprint sensor, and ports, but also for the buttons. This cover comes in a choice of six different colors.

Buy one now from:

Amazon

Starhemei Dual Layer Case ($8)

A lot of lesser-known case brands source their wares from the same factories, so you’ll find this exact same design under a few different names, but we think this is the cheapest incarnation. It comprises a flexible inner layer available in different colors and a hard polycarbonate shell that includes a pop-out kickstand for propping your Zenfone 5Z in landscape view to watch a movie. It’s textured for added grip and quite thick, so should survive a fall or two, but the quality and style are not likely to impress.

Buy one now from:

Amazon

CoverON FlexGuard Case ($8)

This slim case has extra padding where it’s needed the most – on the corners, which inevitably bear the brunt of any impact after a tumble. It’s a simple, slim TPU shell that comes in clear or black varieties and has the usual array of precision cutouts and button covers to offer uninterrupted access to all your Zenfone 5Z’s functions. It has a glossy finish and the clear version sports tiny dots that help to disguise finger smudges. It extends a tiny bit at the front to help protect the screen and the sides are textured for enhanced grip.

Buy one now from:

Amazon Walmart

That’s all the options we have for now, but there are also some official Asus Zenfone 5Z cases out there, like this Folio Cover, which may be worth looking out for. We’ll add them, along with any other tempting new cases, when we can find online links to purchase them.