Digital Trends
Mobile

Best Asus Zenfone 5Z cases

Protect your Asus Zenfone 5Z with one of these cases or covers

Simon Hill
By
Best Asus Zenfone 5Z cases
Simon Hill/Digital Trends

It can be a challenge finding a decent case for a lesser known phone, but it’s not impossible. You do get a simple, flexible, transparent case in the box with your Asus Zenfone 5Z, which is pictured above. But if you’re after something a little more rugged, or you want a different style, then we’ve got you covered. Here are the best Asus Zenfone 5Z cases currently available.

Note: These cases will also fit the regular Zenfone 5.

RhinoShield SolidSuit Case ($35)

RhinoShield SolidSuit Case

For some of the best drop protection around you need to look at RhinoShield’s SolidSuit case. The smooth, curved frame blends into a back section finished with a carbon fiber pattern, or in matte black or white. You can drop your Zenfone 5Z from up to 11 feet when it’s wearing this case and it won’t be damaged. The cutouts are accurate, a lip protects the screen, and there are button covers. The modular system allows you to change the button covers if you prefer a different color and there’s also an optional lens attachment with a choice of screw-on wide angle, fisheye, super wide, or macro lenses. This is the toughest and most versatile protection you’ll find for the 5Z.

Buy one now from:

RhinoShield  Amazon

Avidet TPU Case ($8)

Avidet TPU Case

Here’s a basic, flexible TPU case at a bargain price. Avidet has dressed it up a little with a brushed metal finish and a couple of mock carbon fiber panels top and bottom of the back. There are also gloss highlights around the recessed openings for the camera and fingerprint sensor on the back. Basic button covers, generous cutouts for the ports, and a raised lip around the screen complete this case and it’s available in four different colors. Don’t expect great quality at this price, but it should provide basic protection.

Buy one now from:

Amazon

Anccer Ultra-Thin Cover ($12)

Anccer Ultra-Thin Cover

If you prefer something slim and minimal, then this hard polycarbonate shell might suit you. It’s just 0.3mm thick and snaps onto your Zenfone 5Z to provide a protective layer that will ward off scratches and minor bumps, but little else. There are openings, not just for the camera, fingerprint sensor, and ports, but also for the buttons. This cover comes in a choice of six different colors.

Buy one now from:

Amazon

Starhemei Dual Layer Case ($8)

Starhemei Dual Layer Case

A lot of lesser-known case brands source their wares from the same factories, so you’ll find this exact same design under a few different names, but we think this is the cheapest incarnation. It comprises a flexible inner layer available in different colors and a hard polycarbonate shell that includes a pop-out kickstand for propping your Zenfone 5Z in landscape view to watch a movie. It’s textured for added grip and quite thick, so should survive a fall or two, but the quality and style are not likely to impress.

Buy one now from:

Amazon

CoverON FlexGuard Case ($8)

CoverON FlexGuard Case

This slim case has extra padding where it’s needed the most – on the corners, which inevitably bear the brunt of any impact after a tumble. It’s a simple, slim TPU shell that comes in clear or black varieties and has the usual array of precision cutouts and button covers to offer uninterrupted access to all your Zenfone 5Z’s functions. It has a glossy finish and the clear version sports tiny dots that help to disguise finger smudges. It extends a tiny bit at the front to help protect the screen and the sides are textured for enhanced grip.

Buy one now from:

Amazon  Walmart

That’s all the options we have for now, but there are also some official Asus Zenfone 5Z cases out there, like this Folio Cover, which may be worth looking out for. We’ll add them, along with any other tempting new cases, when we can find online links to purchase them.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL: Everything we know
Up Next

Google and Labster bring more than 30 virtual reality science labs to Daydream
asus zenfone 5z prod
Product Review

Asus makes a $500 iPhone X imposter worth buying. Seriously

The Asus Zenfone 5Z may be unashamedly derivative, but it offers everything you’re looking for in a smartphone at an affordable price. Find out how it looks, how it performs, and whether you want one in our full review.
Posted By Simon Hill
lg g7 thinq hands on colors 2
Mobile

The best LG G7 ThinQ cases will keep your phone looking new

The LG G7 ThinQ is the jewel in LG Mobile's crown, with a powerful processor, versatile cameras, and amazing sound. But a powerful phone still needs protection and you might want to change the style. Here are the best LG G7 ThinQ cases.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Best MacBook Air cases
Computing

Style up your MacBook Air with one of these great cases or sleeves

Whether you’re looking for added protection or a stylish flourish, you’re in the right place for the best MacBook Air cases. We have form-hugging cases, luxurious covers and padded sleeves priced from $7 to $130. Happy shopping!
Posted By Kevin Parrish
Moto Z3 review
Mobile

The best Moto Z3 cases to keep your flagship phone protected

The newly released Motorola Moto Z3 is a fine phone with a lot to offer. But while it's tough, it's not tough enough to go five rounds with concrete. Here are the best Moto Z3 cases to keep it protected.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Audeze Sine
Home Theater

What's a headphone amp, and do you really need one? The answer may surprise you

In an age when headphones reign supreme, you might be thinking it’s a good idea to get a dedicated headphone amp, and you may well be right. Find out why in our comprehensive guide.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
Lockdown Mode
Mobile

What to keep your phone secure? Here’s how to use Android 9.0 Pie’s Lockdown Mode

Android 9.0 Pie is now available, boasting a number of great new features, interface updates, and so on. On top of those, however, there are also security improvements -- like the operating system's new Lockdown Mode.
Posted By Christian de Looper
samsung galaxy watch news
Wearables

Samsung's Galaxy Watch with LTE can now be pre-ordered for T-Mobile

Samsung has finally introduced a sequel to the Galaxy Gear S3 smartwatch -- called the Samsung Galaxy Watch. The new device has a slick design, Samsung's Tizen operating system, and a heart rate monitor to track your fitness.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar, Christian de Looper
google pixel 3 news screen shot 2018 08 22 at 8 33 27 am
Mobile

Pixel 3 XL leak shows stunning camera in action, wireless charging capability

It hasn't been too long since Google launched the Pixel 2, but it's already gearing up for the next iteration, the Google Pixel 3. Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming phones.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
Huawei Honor 7X tips and tricks
Mobile

Here’s what we know about the Honor 8X, including its rumored 7.12-inch screen

Last year's Honor 7X was one of our favorite budget phones. This year, it looks like Honor is preparing a supersized update of its budget phone, called the Honor 8X. Here's everything we know about the upcoming Honor 8X
Posted By Steven Winkelman
iPhone X, iPhone 11
Mobile

Apple likely to take the wraps off its 2018 iPhones on September 12

Apple's 2018 iPhone range is still a mystery. How many models will launch? What will they be called, and how big will the screens be? Here are all the rumors and everything we know so far.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
Windows 10 Laptop
Computing

How to change your Windows 10 login screen background and desktop wallpaper

Microsoft has made changing your login screen background and desktop wallpaper easy, but if you're new to Windows 10, there are no road signs leading the way. We provide a quick guide on how to make these changes and spice up your PC.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
lg v35 thinq app dock
Mobile

A display render shows the LG V40 may be announced on November 16

The LG V30 was one of our favorite phones of 2017, and we're expecting big things from its successor in the later part of 2018. Here's absolutely everything we know about the upcoming LG V40 ThinQ.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
OnePlus 5T Main
Mobile

Recent update brings Project Treble support to OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T

OnePlus, known best for its low-cost OnePlus smartphones, has launched a follow up to the OnePlus 5. It's called the OnePlus 5T, and here's everything you need to know, including the design, specs, release date, and pricing.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar, Steven Winkelman
pocophone f1 by xiaomi prod
Product Review

Pocophone F1 by Xiaomi review

Pocophone? Who? It’s fine that you don’t know the name, but we’re here to tell you it’s worth changing that, as the Pocophone F1 — its first phone — is very exciting. Here’s what it’s like.
Posted By Andy Boxall