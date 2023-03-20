The Galaxy Z Flip 5 may get a feature we’ve never seen before

As we get closer to the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 5, details have started surfacing more regularly. In February, we learned that the cover display will be much larger than the one found on the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Now, rumors seem to suggest that the new foldable will be the first of its kind sporting two discrete cover displays.

According to renders shared in a recent video by mobile insider SuperRoader, the Galaxy Z Flip 5’s dual cover screens will greatly differentiate the foldable from the rest of its kind. The two screens are vastly different in size, and seem to serve two distinct functions.

The smaller screen that’s in line with the Flip 5’s two cameras (that have been flipped 90 degrees compared to the Flip 4) seems to function as something of a notification center. In the renders, the small screen has the time, the date, the phone’s battery life, and a handful of AR emojis on display to free up space on the larger screen.

While only used to display photo backgrounds in the leaked renders, the large screen will likely be used as a way to interact with the phone as normal without needing to fully unfold it. Because the essential information seems to be relegated to the smaller screen, the larger cover screen will have plenty of space for additional things — such as completing other tasks, as well as additional widgets. This news also comes as leaker Ice Universe claims that the Galaxy Z Flip 5’s cover screen will be 3.4 inches and “occupy most of the area” of the front of the phone.

With the drastic size increase compared to the Z Flip 4, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 might feel completely different to use since it won’t be as limited in the same ways as its predecessor is with its smaller cover screen. In fact, it almost feels as though the functions of the cover screen from the Flip 4 might be translated to the smaller cover screen on the Flip 5 — making the upcoming foldable a notable step up in terms of functionality.

If the leaked information is true, then the Galaxy Z Flip 5 seems like it might be shaping up to be one of the most impressive foldable devices coming to the market in 2023. Hopefully, it’s able to stick the landing when the information is officially confirmed.

