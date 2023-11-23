These are my 8 favorite charity apps for iPhone and Android

Donating to charity is a great way to make a positive impact, and it doesn’t have to be limited to just the holiday season. You can donate throughout the year, but finding the right organization can be challenging. Fortunately, there are many apps available to help you with this.

No matter what type of smartphone you have, whether it’s an iPhone 15 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S23, Google Pixel 8 Pro, or any other mobile device, various apps can assist you in selecting the right charity to support those in need. Better still, some of the apps don’t even want to collect your money. Instead, they want you to exercise or walk your dog for charity, give blood, and more.

Blood Donor

This American Red Cross app is incredibly user-friendly and ensures the blood donation process is as seamless as possible. Whether you’re a regular donor or a first-timer, this app is a must-have tool for anyone who wants to make a difference in the world. It provides all the information you need about blood donation, including eligibility requirements, the donation process, and the importance of donating blood.

By downloading and using this app, you’re helping save lives and contributing to your community meaningfully. The American Red Cross has made it easy for you to give back by using technology to connect donors with those in need.

Android

iOS

Charity Miles

If you enjoy staying active and like to give back to the community, you may want to consider using the Charity Miles app. This app is designed to help you track your daily exercise routines, whether it’s running, walking, or bike riding, and convert those miles into donations for your favorite charities.

The app offers four different sources of funding that you can use to support your preferred charities. Firstly, you can receive donations from friends and family using the app. Secondly, corporate sponsors of charities can contribute to your fundraising efforts. Thirdly, companies can donate to charities on behalf of their employees who are using the app. Lastly, the Charity Miles corporate sponsorship fund is also available to support your chosen charities.

Apart from contributing to a good cause, using the Charity Miles app also helps you stay motivated and committed to your fitness goals. The app tracks your progress, highlights your achievements, and even allows you to team up with others to support a charity together.

Android

iOS

Coin Up

The Coin Up app makes donating to 501c organizations a breeze. With over 1.5 million organizations available to contribute to, you can support any cause that resonates with you. The best part? You can donate as much or as little as you wish, and you can modify your monthly contributions at any time, making it easy to fit your budget and giving goals.

As the name implies, Coin Up allows you to give back by rounding up your everyday debit or credit card purchases to the nearest dollar. This means you can make a difference with every purchase you make without even realizing it. Alternatively, you can set a fixed monthly donation amount that suits your giving preferences.

Moreover, the Coin Up app automatically generates a tax donation receipt at the end of every year, making it easy to claim your contributions on your taxes.

Android

iOS

Impact Local

Learning about charities and their impact can be daunting, especially with the sheer number of organizations out there. However, the Impact Local app has made the process much easier by providing a mobile resource guide containing information about local and national charities.

This app is a great tool to have in your pocket when you’re looking to donate. It provides valuable insights about charities before you donate, allowing you to make informed decisions about where your money is going.

While Impact Local may have a limited reach at present, it is an app that is worth keeping an eye on. Its user-friendly interface and informative content make it a standout choice for anyone looking to get involved with charitable causes.

iOS only

Makua

Makua is a comprehensive charity-giving app that makes it easy to find and support non-profits that align with your values. With its user-friendly interface, you can browse through a wide range of organizations and causes, from education and healthcare to environmental conservation and animal welfare.

But Makua isn’t just a place to donate money. It’s also a hub of information that can help you make more informed decisions about where to direct your philanthropic efforts. The app provides detailed information on each non-profit, including its mission, impact, and financials, so you can feel confident that your donations are going where they’ll do the most good.

In addition, Makua offers a range of features that make giving social and fun. You can subscribe to non-profit communities and engage in discussions with like-minded individuals, share your donations on social media to encourage others to offer, and even make group donations with friends to amplify your impact.

iOS only

GoFundMe

GoFundMe is a well-known and widely used digital platform that serves as a forum for individuals to request funds for various purposes. It is one of the most popular charity-giving apps available today and has been used by millions worldwide to raise money for different causes and needs. From medical emergencies to natural disasters, and from supporting local businesses to helping out friends and family members in need, GoFundMe has become a go-to platform for those seeking support and generosity from others.

One of the reasons why GoFundMe has become so popular is the ease and accessibility of the platform. Setting up a fundraising campaign is simple and straightforward, and the platform provides users with a range of tools and resources to help them create compelling and effective campaigns.

Android

iOS

SoLo Funds

Access to affordable loans has always been a challenge for many people, especially those with low credit scores or no credit history. Traditional banks and lending institutions often impose strict requirements, high interest rates, and long wait times, making it difficult for many individuals to secure the financing they need promptly.

This is where SoLo Funds comes in to bridge the gap and offer a unique solution. By leveraging technology and social networks, SoLo Funds connects lenders and borrowers on reasonable terms that both parties can agree on. This way, people who need short-term loans can easily access the funds without the hassle of traditional loan applications and credit checks, while lenders can earn a fair return on their investment. With SoLo Funds, everyone wins.

Android

iOS

WolfTrax

Like Charity Miles, WoofTrax is an app that helps you keep track of your exercise routines and allows you to earn donations to support your local animal charities. The app is easy to use, and you can customize your profile to set fitness goals and track your progress.

One of the best things about WoofTrax is that you can create walking groups and invite your family and friends to join in on the fun. This is a great way to stay motivated, make new friends, and connect with like-minded individuals who share your passion for helping animals.

Android

iOS

So many ways to give back

One of the most fulfilling things you can do is give back to society. Charitable giving is an excellent way to help those in need while feeling good about yourself. Not only does it provide you with a sense of satisfaction, but it also has the potential to benefit you in many ways, including tax benefits.

If you want to contribute to a charitable cause, you’ll be delighted to know that it’s now easier than ever. All you need to do is download a free app, and you can start donating to organizations you care about. By giving to charity, you’re positively impacting the world and contributing to something much more significant than yourself.

