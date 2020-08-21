Dating apps are becoming more popular by the day, with nearly half of 18- to 29-year-olds having used a dating app or site, according to the Pew Research Center. Regardless of whether you’re looking for a friend, a casual partner, or something more serious, there’s almost certainly a dating app out there for you.

In this list, we’ve collected the best international dating apps available for iOS and Android right now. These are dating apps that let you make connections with people in other nations and parts of the world. From established names such as Match to more niche apps such as EliteSingles, they’re ideal for people who like to travel or who simply want to meet people they wouldn’t ordinarily meet through other dating services.

Tinder

Tinder may be synonymous with dating in the U.S., but with more than 50 million users globally, it’s also an ideal tool for international dating. The app has recently rolled out a free-to-use Global Mode, allowing you to search and swipe for love without any geographical filters (you can still, of course, search for people in the same country).

Tinder no longer requires users to sign up with a Facebook account, although you (unsurprisingly) have to be at least 18 to join. After creating an account, you need to complete a profile, which comprises a short, 500-character biography and a few photos (six at most). There’s also an option to link your Tinder account to your Instagram, while distance and proximity settings allow you to fine-tune the geographical area you’re willing to search.

If you haven’t used Tinder before, the way it works is very simple. You can tap on a user’s photo to see further info, including mutual Facebook friends (assuming you’ve connected your Facebook account). You can then swipe right to like them, left to say “no thanks,” or up if you want to signal that you “super like” them. If you and another person have both swiped right on each other, you’ll be notified and invited to send them a direct message.

The free option comes with limited swipes, so you’ll have to sign up to Tinder Plus or Tinder Gold to enjoy features such as unlimited swipes (Tinder Plus costs $10 per month, while Tinder Gold is $15). Still, Tinder is very easy to use, and with a large number of users throughout the globe, it’s certainly one of the best international dating apps.

Match

Available in over 25 countries, five continents, and eight languages, Match is one of the biggest and longest-running dating apps out there. It’s easy enough to sign up, although it can be a somewhat protracted process, requiring you to enter your details, answer a variety of questions about your tastes and preferences, add — ideally — add a few photos. Luckily, Facebook registration isn’t required.

Given that it’s available in a growing number of nations, Match is a great portal for making contact with people abroad. It offers its own digital version of flirting, letting you send “winks” to people you take a fancy to and also letting you search through its vast database to find “winkable” candidates. Another nice touch is its daily personalized matches, which are chosen based on your own specified interests and preferences.

It may not be quite as sleek or minimalist as, say, Tinder, but the Match interface is nonetheless easy to get to grips with and use. It’s based around a set of tabs visible along the top of its display, which divides the service into such functions as Matches, Search, Viewed Me, and Mixer.

Match is certainly a polished and highly fertile platform, but you will need to take out a subscription to use all of its features. These can be a little pricey, with a one-month Basic subscription currently costing $45. This will let you see who’s recently viewed your profile and liked your pictures, among other things.

Badoo

Owned by the same company that owns Bumble, Badoo is one of the most popular international dating apps in the world. It currently boasts over 400 million users worldwide and is available in 190 countries and multiple languages. This provides users with an enormous pool of potential contacts.

Users can create a Badoo account using either their email address or their Facebook account, with the app giving you the option to upload multiple photos and videos to your profile. You’ll need to verify your account via email, but once you’ve done that, you can begin using the app. Its interface lets you search for other users based on gender, age, preferences, and location, and you can send messages to other users without upgrading to a premium account. Badoo also has an Encounters feature, which basically works like Tinder, allowing you to quickly swipe through accounts in order to find matches.

Badoo is free, but the app offers a range of premium subscriptions starting at $6 per month. These add a number of bonus features, such as the ability to find out which other users have added you to their favorites.

EliteSingles

Focused on more serious relationships, EliteSingles is one of the best international dating apps around. It’s designed specifically for international dating, with over 13 million users in around 25 nations. It matches people based on interests and preferences, regardless of where they may be in the world.

In contrast to more modern apps such as Tinder, EliteSingles functions more like a traditional dating site. You create a profile, answer a variety of questions, and upload a couple of photos. Once signed up, you can search the app’s database for like-minded users. The app also sends you around five to seven potential matches each day, while you can send “smiles” and “likes” if you want to approach another user more casually. There’s also the option to connect your profile to your Facebook account to display your Facebook snaps directly in the app.

It’s pretty straightforward, although some reviewers have had issues with the interface, finding it a little buggy on occasion. It’s also fairly expensive compared to rivals, with a monthly mobile pass beginning at $16. Still, it is tailored specifically for international dating, so you may have more luck with it than with other apps.

OkCupid

With over 50 million users worldwide, OkCupid is one of the biggest dating apps in the world. It’s available in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Australia, and other nations, making it one of the best destinations for international dating.

You don’t need a Facebook account to create an OkCupid profile, although you do have the option of linking your profile to your Instagram account to share your photos. Its core features are free to use, letting you create a profile, answer personality questionnaires, search for other users, and send and read messages. It’s simple to navigate and understand, although some users with limited patience may find the multiple-choice questionnaires a little tiresome, at least when compared to such quick dating apps as Tinder and Bumble. That said, these questionnaires are OkCupid’s main selling point since the company claims it helps them match you up with more suitable users.

The premium version of the app lets you see which other profiles have “liked” you and carry out searches with advanced filters, while also removing ads. It starts at $10 per month for the one-month only option and runs to $30 for six months.

