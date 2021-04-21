The best iPad Pro 11 (2021) cases and covers

Apple’s iPad has always been a great tablet, but the iPad Pro range takes everything we love about the iPad and pushes it even further. Now, with the new iPad Pro 11 (2021), Apple has pushed this even further with the inclusion of the MacBook-level M1 processor, 5G connectivity, and an upgraded front camera. That makes the new iPad Pro the high-powered tablet of choice if you’re looking for a laptop replacement, powerful drawing or CAD/CAM tablet, or a tablet any other profession.

But all that power doesn’t come cheap, and the new iPad Pro 11 starts at $799 for 128GB of storage and a Wi-Fi connection, with prices rising to an astonishing $2,099 for the 2TB model with a 5G connection. With that in mind, investing in protection is a very good idea. A protective case is a great option if you’re looking for a way to keep your iPad Pro protected from bumps, drops, and scratches at all times, and we’ve found some of the best around. Here are some of the best iPad Pro 11 (2021) cases you can buy right now.

Apple Magic Keyboard

We don’t tend to highlight keyboard cases in these protective case articles — we have a separate article for that — but when the keyboard case in question is this iconic, it would be rude not to. Apple’s Magic Keyboard isn’t really an iPad Pro accessory, it’s the iPad Pro accessory, and it’s so impressive we felt it warranted its own Magic Keyboard review. But what makes it so impressive? After years of trying, it’s the accessory that finally turns the iPad Pro into a true laptop replacement. A truly unique design makes it seem as if your iPad is floating, and the precise and tactile keyboard is joined by a responsive trackpad. You can adjust the viewing angle, and despite its precarious-looking style, it’s a delight to type on in your lap as well.

Alright, so the price is going to be your major bugbear, and it is a big one. The Magic Keyboard will set you back $300 for the 11-inch version, which is almost as much as you’ll pay for a basic iPad. But if you can stomach the price, then this is an excellent investment for your iPad Pro.

Ringke Fusion

The new iPad Pro is a stunning piece of kit, and you may be hesitant to hide it away behind a case before you’ve had the chance to show it off. This completely clear case from Ringke allows you to show off your iPad Pro 11, while also keeping it protected. The Ringke Fusion protects against bumps and drops, a raised bezel stops your display from resting on surfaces, and precise cutouts mean it won’t get in the way of your use. There’s an Apple Pencil holder on the side, so it won’t fall off while charging, and you can prevent your Pencil from overcharging by inserting it from the other end. An excellent case for an excellent price.

Spigen Tough Armor Pro

Spigen’s Tough Armor is a classic of the genre, and the Tough Armor Pro is the next evolution of that extremely popular case. It’s lightweight, but strong, using a combination of TPU and hard polycarbonate to provide protection against bumps, drops, scratches, and more. Air Cushion technology on the corners gives your tablet a set of airbags to keep it safe from larger drops, and the seamless style will appeal to anyone who wants their case to look as tough as it is. Most useful of all is probably the built-in kickstand, which means you can prop up your tablet on almost any flat surface, and maybe use it in combination with a Bluetooth travel keyboard.

UAG Metropolis

Another big name in tablet protection, UAG (formerly known as Urban Armor Gear) has some of the most sleekly stylish, yet rugged cases around. The Metropolis is one of its lightest offerings, but it certainly doesn’t skimp on protection as a result. It has a non-slip grip exterior to help you keep a hold of your tablet, and even if it does take a slip, the Metropolis has been tested to military standards, meaning they have been dropped 26 times from 48 inches with zero damage done to the device. That’s protection you can rely on, even if the case itself is one of the more expensive options on this list.

MaxCases Extreme-X

Sometimes the best protection is, well, the case you can’t drop. MaxCases’ Extreme-X case comes with a built-in handstrap, which can be fastened around your carrying hand, making it near impossible to lose control of your iPad. But it’s even impressive without the strap, with shock-absorbing airbags in the corners and enhanced corner protection, a dual-position kickstand that sits in portrait and landscape modes, and a shoulder strap for even easier carrying. Throw in the slot for an Apple Pencil and you have a very impressive case that’s sure to appeal to anyone who needs their iPad Pro to be mobile, and worries about dropping it while doing so.

ESR Magnetic Folding Case

Imagine an iPad case and you probably think of a humble folding case. Made from an inner case with a front cover that folds over the display, the folding cover is a classic design that’s a great, inexpensive choice for tablets that don’t venture out of the house. But just because it’s a classic doesn’t mean it can’t be improved on. The ESR folding case attaches to your iPad magnetically, so that means no more pressing your iPad into an inner case. Of course, that does mean it’s a little more vulnerable to damage on the sides of the device, but if you’re looking for a halfway house between a case and no case, this cheap case from ESR may be exactly what you’re looking for.

Editors' Recommendations