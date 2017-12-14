Best iPhone 7 battery cases to keep your phone above 20 percent

Depending on how much you use your iPhone 7, a full charge is either enough to get you through the day, or not nearly enough to keep up with you. Sometimes you simply need some music, but when you’ve got Bluetooth turned on, music streaming, and cellular data running, your battery isn’t likely to last long. This is where battery cases come in handy.

There’s a general lack of iPhone 7 battery cases out there that take advantage of its capabilities, and there are even fewer that won’t interfere with the Lightning port, which now doubles as the headphone port. However, there are enough available to give you exactly what you need from a battery case. Check out our selections below.

Are you having problems with short battery life? Follow our tips on how to save your battery life, and if you continue to have issues, check out our tips on the most common iOS problems and how to fix them.

Apple Smart Battery Case ($100) Capacity: 2,365mAh

Output: 1.0A

Size: 7.4 x 3.5 x 0.9 inches

Weight: 158.7g (5.6 oz) Apple’s own Smart Battery Case is the go-to accessory if you want seamless integration with your iPhone 7. If you have any experience with the iPhone 6S’ Smart Battery Case, you’re in for much of the same with the one made for the iPhone 7, save for a different cutout around the camera and none for the headphone jack (because the iPhone 7 doesn’t have one). The case will increase your call, internet, and video time by 26, 22, and 24 hours, respectively, meaning even heavy smartphone users should be able to use their devices without worrying about a full recharge. You can also use the case with Lightning-supported accessories, including the Lighting to USB cable and the charging dock, without removing it. As far as protection goes, this case is pretty basic. The interior is lined with a microfiber material, while the outside is made of silicone. Buy one now from: Apple Amazon

Mophie Juice Pack Air ($100) Capacity: 2,525mAh

Output: 1.0A

Size: 5.90 x 2.80 x 0.65 inches

Weight: 99.5g (3.51 oz) Mophie’s Juice Pack Air battery case is very similar to the battery cases the company made for the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6S. The case will last for 500 recharges, and while in use can provide an estimated 27 hours of battery life to your iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Just press and hold the button on the back for two seconds to begin charging your phone. The Juice Pack Air has LEDs on the back to show how much power is left, can be charged without removing the iPhone, and doesn’t block the speaker, microphone, camera, or any other important components of the phone. The case is actually designed to enhance the speaker’s audio quality, as it redirects sound from the bottom of the phone to the front. It’s also compatible with Mophie’s Charge Force wireless mount, so you can easily charge it while driving. Buy one now from: Amazon Mophie

Foxin Battery Case ($45) Capacity: 7,000mAh

Output: 1.0A

Size: 7.4 x 4.1 x 1 inches

Weight: 136.08g (4.8 oz) If you power through your iPhone 7’s battery multiple times a day, Foxin’s battery case will be able to support you. It’s capable of fully charging your phone two times a day, thanks to its own 7,000mAh battery. You can charge your phone while it’s in the case, and once the iPhone battery is full, the charge will continue on to the battery case itself. There’s also a USB port on the side, allowing you to charge another device. There is a flaw with this particular case, however, and it lies with the iPhone 7’s own Lightning port. Even though the port can be used to attach the phone to the case and to charge it, you’re unable to use the Apple earpods that come packed in with every iPhone. If that’s not a huge deal breaker, you can buy this case with confidence. Smartphone protection is standard with this case, so expect some defense against falls and shocks, but avoid bigger drops if you can. Buy one now from: Amazon

Maxdara Charging Case ($16) Capacity: 5,200mAh

Output: 1.5A

Size: 5.6 x 2.7 x 0.6 inches

Weight: 82.2g (2.9 oz) Maxdara’s battery case will keep your iPhone 7 charged and ready, and it’ll also let you know just how much power your case has left, thanks to the battery indicator located on the back — white equals 100 percent, green 75 percent, blue 50 percent, and red 25 percent. When the time comes to charge your phone using the case, you use the On/Off switch (also located on the back) to start and stop the process. The case has precise cutouts for your phone’s microphone, buttons, and camera. It’ll also protect your phone from scratches and shocks. Made with a polished material aimed at comfort, this is a case you can hold for extended periods. Buy one now from: Amazon

Trianium Atomic Pro Battery Case ($28-plus) Capacity: 3,200mAh

Output: N/A

Size: 5.9 x 2.7 x 0.4 inches

Weight: 158.7g (5.6 oz) While Trianium’s battery case has one of the lower capacities on this list, it’ll still get the job done when it comes to keeping your phone alive. It can provide another full battery charge, or as Trianium breaks it down: 14-plus hours of talk time or 10 additional hours to browse the internet. The LED indicator on the back will keep you up to date on how much power remains. Unfortunately, like other battery cases for the iPhone 7 so far, it doesn’t support Apple’s Lightning headphones, or other headphones that use the Lightning port. If you’re concerned about overall protection, the case has a hard back plate and a protective dual-layer bumper that safeguard against drops, shocks, and scratches. While it adds a bit of bulk, it does offer good protection. Buy one now from: Amazon

Alpatronix BX170 Charging Case ($30+) Capacity: 3,200mAh

Output: 1A

Size: 6.05 x 2.87 x 0.63 inches

Weight: 107.7g (3.8 oz) This case from Alphatronix will get the job done when the time comes to recharge your phone, but like some other charging cases, it is not compatible with the headphones Apple provides. The case also isn’t charged using the Lightning connector, but instead requires a Micro USB cable — thankfully, there is one included. You can still charge the case without removing the phone, but it means keeping another cable nearby. Aside from those minor setbacks, this is a great iPhone 7 battery case, and a decent protective case. The dual-layer design combines a hard outer shell with a shock-absorbing bumper, there’s a scratch-resistant finish, and the raised bezel will keep the screen away from surfaces when the phone is face down. All ports are accessible, there are LED indicators on the back, and it’s covered by a 1-year warranty when bought directly from Alphatronix. Buy one now one: Amazon Alphatronix

Anker PowerCore Battery Case ($34) Capacity: 2,200 mAh

Output: N/A

Size: 5.55 x 2.76 x 0.6 inches

Weight: 68.03g (2.4 oz) While the Anker PowerCore is made to work with the iPhone 7, it will also easily work with the iPhone 6 and 6S given the phones’ similar exterior designs. The PowerCore employs the iPhone’s Lightning port to charge your phone, and can give it an almost 100-percent charge, providing between 11 and 13 hours of extra battery life. To charge the battery case for future use, you need to use the included Micro USB cable with the case’s Micro USB port. When not in use, the PowerCore doesn’t need to be constantly connected via the Lightning port — meaning you’re free to use your headphones — and can instead act as a protective case that will help keep your phone secure. Since it’s not a dedicated iPhone case, or one that’s meant to prevent dents and scratches, Anker recommends not dropping it. Buy one now from: Amazon

YHhao Battery Case ($15+) Capacity: 3,500 mAh

Output: 1.0A

Size: 7.2 x 4.1 x 1.2 inches

Weight: 68.04g (2.4 oz) This battery case from YHhao is one of the highest-rated you’ll find. It currently has an almost perfect five-star rating on Amazon. Buyers love the value and durability of this case. It’s tough and should give you good protection in case of accidents. On the back, you’ll find a power button and a charge indicator showing you the battery’s current capacity. It also has a nice kickstand in case you want to enjoy some hands-free time to watch a movie or enjoy a music video. The case doesn’t come with a separate Micro USB cable, so you’ll have to use the Lightning cable that comes with your iPhone to charge the case. Buy one now from: Amazon

Maxboost Atomic Power Battery Case ($40) Capacity: 5,000 mAh

Output: 1.0A

Size: 6 x 2.9 x 0.5 inches

Weight: 140.61g (4.96 oz) This case has a massive 5,000mAh battery that can give you an extra 30 hours of talk time and up to 26 hours of web-browsing time. It also allows you to sync your phone with your computer while it is plugged in and simultaneously charge it with the included Micro USB cable. There are four LED indicators to let you know how much power you have left. It has a two-piece design that protects the phone from scratches, bumps, and drops. One drawback is that this case is not compatible with any Apple EarPods with a Lightning cable, so you’ll have to use it with Apple AirPods or other Bluetooth headphones. The case is also Apple MFi certified. Buy one now from: Amazon