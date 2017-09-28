Keep your new phone safe: Here are 6 of the best iPhone 8 screen protectors

So you’ve just dropped big bucks on Apple’s latest — the iPhone 8 — and you’re itching to test out the wireless charging, to put the A11 Bionic processor through its paces, and gawk at the device’s True Tone display. But as the screen goes dark, you stare into the abyss — and it stares into you. You suddenly remember all the broken screens of your past. How did that happen? How can you prevent it happening with your new phone? Pretty easily, as it turns out.
As smartphone displays have increased in both size and quality, protecting that part of your phone has become more and more of a priority. We’ve advocated for the use of a good screen protector for a long time now, and the iPhone 8 is no exception to that rule. But how do you find reliable protection that’s designed for safeguarding your phone’s display? This list of the best iPhone 8 screen protectors is a great place to start. We’ve screened the best screen protectors, so you can find the perfect offering for your iPhone 8. Read on for more details.
Note: Since Apple’s latest headset is the same size as the its predecessor, our roundup of the best iPhone 7 screen protectors is also applicable to the iPhone 8.
Otterbox Alpha Glass Screen Protector ($14)
Otterbox has long been associated with smartphone protection — and it doesn’t disappoint when it comes to the iPhone 8. The Alpha Glass exhibits Otterbox’s usual penchant for quality with a super-thin, hardened layer of tempered glass that doesn’t reduce the clarity of your Retina display. This screen protector is hard enough to resist everyday scratches, contains an oleophobic layer to keep dirt and grease away, and is simply a great all-rounder.
Olixar Film Screen Protector – Twin Pack ($8)
An up-and-coming name in smartphone accessories, Olixar is dedicated to helping customers to “live smart, accessorize smarter” — and the company’s range of screen protectors is indicative of that philosophy. Olixar’s screen protector is a nonsense affair, and does exactly what it says on the tin. A thin layer of film that sits close to your phone’s screen, this screen protector keeps your iPhone 8 free of scratches and even comes with a replacement film, in case your first one gets battered.
Griffin Survivor Glass Screen Protector ($35)
Griffin is another reliable name, one with a fine pedigree. The Survivor Glass is a mere 0.33-millimeters thin, rendering it one of the thinnest tempered glass screen protectors on our list. This doesn’t mean it’s lacking when it comes to protection, however. A hardness rating of 9H means the screen protector should be tough enough to stick through the hardest of times. And stick it will, thanks to Griffin’s high-quality adhesive and easy installation procedure. It’s a great choice for Apple‘s iPhone 8.
Tech Armor HD Clear Film ($6)
This screen protector may only cover the flat surfaces of the iPhone 8, but despite this, the PET film on the Tech Armor HD Clear does a tremendous job of keeping your display scratch-free. While a film screen protector isn’t going to offer drop protection in the same way a glass protector would, the multilayer construction of the HD Clear does do a good job of keeping your device safe — and at this price, it keeps your wallet in decent shape, too.
Anker KARAPAX GlassGuard Screen Protector – Twin Pack ($8)
At first glance, the Karapax may seem like a traditional screen protector — and in a lot of respects, it is. The tempered glass doesn’t reduce the clarity of your screen or inhibit touch sensitivity, and it contains a similar shatter guard to the one in Otterbox’s Alpha Glass, which aims to keep glass shards together should the worst happen. But Anker’s Karapax also comes with its own surprises. A double layer of strengthened glass improves the protection it offers, effectively doubling its 9H rating. Sadly, however, it only covers the flat section of your phone’s display.
Bodyguardz UltraTough Clear ScreenGuardz ($20)
Last, but by no means least, we take a look at Bodyguardz’s screen protector. Made from a urethane film, the UltraTough Clear is specifically made to deflect scratches that would otherwise mar the surface of your phone’s screen. The urethane will even heal damage over time, essentially doing away with small scratches. If that isn’t enough, Bodyguardz‘s protector also offers edge-to-edge coverage and an anti-microbial coating that’ll keep germs from taking root on the front of your phone, which is perfect for a device you regularly hold up to your face.
