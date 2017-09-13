Check out the best iPhone 8 cases so far

Apple has unveiled a trio of new iPhones and the smallest of the bunch is the iPhone 8. With a glass back, metal frame, and a 4.7-inch screen, this diminutive smartphone is going to need some protection. You may also want to add your own special flourish of style. We’re here to help with a look at of some of the best iPhone 8 cases and covers available.

If you’re upgrading from the iPhone 7, then the good news is that your old case will fit the new iPhone 8. That also means you can check out our roundup of the best iPhone 7 cases for more ideas. You’ll also want to take a look at the best iPhone accessories. If you’re thinking of going big this year, check out our best iPhone X cases guide.

If you’re looking for a slim, stylish case to make your cold glass and metal iPhone 8 more comfortable to handle, and a lot easier to grip, then Incipio has you covered. This case boasts a tough polycarbonate core with a bit of flexibility, wrapped in a cotton chambray fabric that comes in black or gray. There are generous openings for easy access to buttons, ports, and the camera, and this svelte case won’t add much to your iPhone’s profile.

With some of the most protective cases around, you can rely on Otterbox for solid drop protection, but not all of its cases are chunky. The Symmetry Series offers dual-layer drop protection in a fairly slim package that comes in a wide range of fun finishes and colors, some of them new for the iPhone 8. There’s a slight lip to safeguard that screen, flexible button covers, and framed cut-outs that won’t interfere with your camera use or cable access.

For all the butter-fingers out there who struggle to keep a hold on the slippery iPhone, this case from Silk could be the answer. It’s quite a slim case, but the outside is textured to provide “Kung Fu grip”. It is very light, but air pockets in the corners help to guard against minor drops and bumps. There are tactile button covers for power and volume, and accurate openings for everything else. It comes in black, gray, blue, and purple.

This clear case shows off your new iPhone 8 design, but adds a touch of style with a floral design, and a whole lot of protection with three layers capable of withstanding falls of up to 10 feet. There are chunky, well-designed button covers that are easy to find without looking and accurate cut-outs with plenty of room for third-party cables. With Tech21’s stringent testing, you can be rest assured your iPhone 8 is safe in this case.

One of our favorite case lines, the Presidio Grip from Speck, offers style and substance. You get two layers of protection to safeguard against drops from up to 10 feet, a scratch-resistant finish, a raised bezel around the screen, and enhanced grip courtesy of the non-slip ridges. This case also looks great and comes in a wide range of contrasting and complementary color combinations. There’s even a Glitter version now, if you need some sparkle.

There simply aren’t enough purple cases in the world, so this attractive option from Greenwich Design caught our eye. It’s expensive, but the maker boasts that it’s finished in the world’s finest bull hide leather and, thanks to a hidden carbon fiber lining, can stop a shotgun blast. The cover can also be folded back and used with magnetic mounts. Cut-outs offer access to all buttons and ports, and there’s an opening for the camera, too. This case comes with a lifetime guarantee and if you don’t like the damson, there are many other colors to choose from.

When you buy a new iPhone 8, there’s a good chance that you want to show it off. This case from Spigen allows you to do just that with a crystal clear or tinted polycarbonate back panel and a TPU frame that comes in clear or a variety of different colors. The button covers are good, the cut-outs are spot on, and the bumper provides military grade drop protection to ensure your iPhone 8 isn’t damaged in the event of a minor tumble.

These tough cases from X-Doria combine an aluminum frame with a polycarbonate shell and a malleable rubber lining that absorbs impact shock. The result is a case with the ability to withstand drops onto concrete from up to 6.6 feet. The volume keys and power have tactile covers, the cut-outs are good, and there’s a protective lip for the screen. The back is transparent, but your choice of finishes for the frame and highlights includes red, black, rose gold, and iridescent (pictured).

With reinforced corners and an impact resistant core, this iPhone 8 case can shrug off falls and bumps. You get the same tough protection, oversized button covers, and skid pads as the rest of UAG’s range, but the Pylo cases have a plainer design. This case comes in clear, tinted gray, or tinted red (pictured). It’s quite chunky, but it provides solid protection and enhances grip considerably.

This folio case comes in muted apricot or gray with a perfectly fitted, electroplated shell to hold your iPhone 8 snug and secure. The cover has a soft, leather-style finish and it opens to reveal a surprise. You might expect to find pockets for credit cards, but instead there’s a mirror. The shell is minimal with the full range of required cut-outs. This isn’t a rugged drop protection case, but it does cover all angles, so will serve well if you usually put your iPhone 8 in a bag. The Ted Baker branding appears inside and out.

