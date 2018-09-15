Digital Trends
Mobile

The best iPhone XS Max cases and covers

Keep your huge phone beautiful with the best iPhone XS Max cases

Mark Jansen
By
iphone xs max hands on
iPhone Xs Max Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

If you’re looking for the biggest iPhone on the block, then the iPhone XS Max is for you. With a 6.5-inch OLED screen, it has the largest display we’ve ever seen on an iPhone, with plenty of space for watching videos or looking at images taken with the amazing camera. With Apple’s new A12 Bionic processor, the XS Max has tons of power on the inside — but what about the outside?

The iPhone XS Max is an exceptionally beautiful device, in large part thanks to its design. Glass laid over a stainless steel frame makes for a jaw-dropping look — but glass can easily crack and shatter, putting an end to your phone’s beauty. The best way to keep your phone looking as gorgeous as the day you bought it is to add some protection with a case. But which case should you buy? There are a wide variety of protective cases available, from simple TPU gel cases to bulky rugged cases with full waterproofing.

We’ve done the hard work so you don’t have to. Here are the best iPhone XS Max cases to keep your phone protected.

Peel Super Thin Case ($25)

best iphone xs max cases peel

The new iPhone XS Max is a beautiful blend of glass over stainless steel, and we don’t blame you if you’re hesitant to cover it up. But even a little bit of protection can go a long way — and that’s where Peel’s super-thin cases come in. They’re exceptionally thin at just 0.35mm, and come in a variety of branding-free, minimalist colors. The clear option is completely transparent and thin enough that you’ll forget your phone is even wearing a case. Being so thin, Peel’s case is obviously not going to be as resistant to damage as larger cases, and you’ll likely find it’s only proof against more minor bumps and scratches, rather than large drops. But if it’s between this or going naked, Peel is a great choice.

Buy it now from:

Peel

Spigen Ultra Hybrid ($30)

best iphone xs max cases spigen

Spigen’s name is well known for providing great smartphone protection and the Ultra Hybrid case is no different. It’s a hybrid of materials — hence the name — combining an absorbent TPU bumper with a hard and clear polycarbonate back panel to provide great protection against a variety of threats. The soft TPU gives an extra grippy surface for your fingers, while the transparent back panel gives a clear view of your phone — allowing you to show it off, while also keeping it protected. Each corner is equipped with an air cushion for extra protection against drops, and it has been treated to prevent yellowing over time. It’s a simple but effective option.

Buy it now from:

Spigen Amazon

Tech21 Evo Luxe ($55)

best iphone xs max cases tech21

Looking for something a little bit different? Tech21’s Evo Luxe comes in a variety of styles, but we really like this Active Black option. It’s made from tough and flexible TPU, and uses a material known as FlexShock, which Tech21 claims is the “world’s most advanced impact protection material”, and can protect your phone from drops of up to 12 feet. The back panel also has a layer of fabric which should add to the case’s grip, and there’s a slightly raised edge to protect your iPhone XS Max’s large screen from damage. The Evo Luxe’s style is aimed at a sporty person, hence the bold colors — but we really like it regardless of athleticism. Though your personal taste may vary, this is still a great protective case for a variety of people.

Buy it now from:

Tech21

Hitcase Splash ($70)

best iphone xs max cases hitcase

The iPhone XS Max has a water-resistance rating of IP68, which should mean it’s capable of being immersed in water for up to an hour — but if you’re heading into a watery environment and you want to be sure your expensive phone will be fine, consider grabbing a waterproof case. The Hitcase Splash is on the expensive side for a protective case, but this fully enclosed case comes with its own IP68-rating to keep mud and water away from your device, while a combination of TPU and polycarbonate protects against drops and bumps. It’s fairly bulky, as this sort of protection often is — but there’s a clear window to your iPhone, and it’s not a bad looker for what it is. But boy, is it expensive. It’s also compatible with Hitcase’s range of camera lenses, making this a great overall utility case.

Buy it now from:

Hitcase

UAG Trooper Series ($45)

best iphone xs max cases uag

Sometimes protection just isn’t enough, and you want your phone case to do more than just shelter your super-powerful pocket computer. Enter UAG’s Trooper Series. As befits UAG’s great pedigree, the Trooper case is super protective, with an impact-resistant core and tough rugged outside that protects your phone from damage. But unclip the back and you’ll also find room to store some spare cash or credit cards for use on the go. This makes UAG’s Trooper series perfect for anyone who needs to travel light with their phone or just likes to carry extra cash in case of emergencies. It has a rugged look that’s not for everyone, but it’s otherwise a good utility option.

Buy it now from:

UAG

Nomad Rugged Case ($45)

best iphone xs max cases nomad

Nothing screams “style” quite like leather, and if you’re wanting to wrap your iPhone XS Max in some serious style, then check out Nomad’s rugged case. It’s made from a variety of materials, but it starts with a tough polycarbonate shell that clips onto your iPhone and holds it tight. A TPU bumper is then bonded onto the edges of the polycarbonate, adding extra impact resistance. Finally, the case is wrapped in high-quality Horween leather that develops and ages over time to deliver a truly unique case. It’s not for everyone, but if you’re looking to make a statement with your choice of protection, then Nomad’s rugged case provides that, as well as giving good protection.

Buy it now from:

Nomad

Grovemade Walnut Case ($99)

best iphone xs max cases grovemade

On the other end of the case spectrum, you’ll find Grovemade’s hand-finished wooden cases. Crafted from walnut wood in Grovemade’s workshop in Portland, OR, each case has its own unique wood grain and hand-finishing. It’s slimmer than other wood cases, and rather than sliding into place, it’s attached to your phone with adhesive — which makes it a bad choice for anyone who likes to swap cases. Wood is also not the best protective material, and it won’t absorb impacts as well as other cases and can shatter. But if you’re in love with the simple wooden aesthetic of these cases and don’t mind paying top dollar for it, then this is a beautiful addition to your iPhone XS Max.

Buy it now from:

Grovemade

Speck Candyshell Grip ($30)

best iphone xs max cases speck

Look at a Speck case and you always know what you’re looking at — and the Candyshell Grip is the most distinctive of Speck’s already distinctive range. The Candyshell Grip’s eye-catching look comes from the use of a dual-layer construction that combines TPU and polycarbonate to create a case that Speck claims disperses shock extremely well. The stylish, raised ridges on the back of the case also add grip, while a raised bezel means the phone’s display stays elevated from surfaces. It’s been tested to meet military standards for drop testing, and it should keep your iPhone XS Max well protected.

Buy it now from:

Speck Amazon

Ted Baker Shannon Mirror Folio Case ($55)

best iphone xs max cases ted baker

Moving on to one of the more stylish options, and it’s from famed British luxury clothing retailer Ted Baker. It’s a beautiful luxury wallet case made from vegan leather with a gold-colored hard polycarbonate inner shell to hold your phone in place. The leather cover folds around the screen when not in use, protecting your display, and it magnetically holds the cover behind the case when in use. The real selling point here, though, is the deluxe mirror laid into the cover’s inner fold that ensures you’re always looking your best when you’re out and about with your phone. It’s certainly on the expensive side, but it’s a beautiful case with a style you’ll remember.

Buy it now from:

Proporta

Catalyst Impact Protection ($50)

best iphone xs max cases catalyst

Here’s another tough case with a ton of added utility. Catalyst’s Impact Protection case brings all the features you’d expect from a tough case, including drop resistance of up to three meters, a flexible TPU bumper, and a clear polycarbonate back panel. It also has a raised bezel to protect the screen, as well as a full seal for the back camera that helps to keep out dust and debris. There’s an attachment for a lanyard, so you can ensure you won’t be carelessly dropping your case, and there’s even a revolving switch for the iPhone’s mute switch. It’s also fairly slim, with a subtle rugged style. The downsides? It’s expensive for what it is.

Buy it now from:

Catalyst Amazon

Noreve Tradition D Wallet Case (from $50)

best iphone xs max cases noreve

Leather wallet cases can be beautiful things, and they don’t get much more beautiful than Noreve’s highly customizable collection of wallet cases. No matter which case you pick, you’ll get Noreve’s usual high quality of materials and workmanship. But it’s the level of choice that’s the truly special element here. Buyers get to choose between ten different types of leather, from the vegan-friendly PU leather, to the luxuriously aged Patine leather. You’ll get the choice of a range of colors and the ability to add a belt clip. Recently, Noreve also added the ability to choose from a selection of paintings to add to your case too. If you want a very particular style of case, then Noreve is perfect. But be aware that those choices can add up, making your chosen case exceedingly expensive.

Buy it now from:

Noreve

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR: How to buy Apple's new phones
note 9 using camera
Mobile

Samsung’s going to up its (Galaxy) A game on October 11

Samsung has announced an online event for October 11, where it will reveal a new Galaxy device that offers 4x the fun, according to an invitation posted on Twitter. The new phone will fit into the Galaxy A range.
Posted By Andy Boxall
iphone xs max xr news apple
Mobile

The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are up for pre-order -- here's where to buy them

After months of rumors and speculation, Apple has finally taken the wraps off of the new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. Now that the phones are out, you might be wondering how you can get them for yourself.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Best iPhone 6s cases - Incipio Performance Series Case
Mobile

Protect your gadget with our rundown of the best iPhone 6S cases and covers

If you’ve been wondering what kind of stylish cover or protective case is still available for the iPhone 6S, take a step inside and look at our top picks for the best iPhone 6s cases. From style to protection, we've got you covered.
Posted By Brie Barbee, Simon Hill
iphone xs max hands on
Mobile

iPhone XS Max vs. iPhone 8 Plus vs. iPhone 7 Plus: The big guys clash

The iPhone XXSs Max may well be the best plus-sized phone Apple's ever made. But should you buy Apple's new and powerful iPhone, or the older (but still great) iPhone 8 Plus or Phone 7 Plus? We found out.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Mous Limitless 2.0 Case
Mobile

Safeguard your new Apple smartphone with 10 of the best iPhone XS cases

If the iPhone XS is your next phone, then you’ll want to shop for some proper protection now. That glass sandwich design is all too easy to scratch or crack, so make sure you snag one of the best iPhone XS cases to keep it looking good.
Posted By Simon Hill
Wear OS vs. Apple Watch
Wearables

Pre-orders for the Apple Watch Series 4 are officially live

Apple officially unveiled the Apple Watch Series 4. From a larger display to a built-in electrical heart sensor, the latest device brings along some notable new features. Here's everything you need to know.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
iphone xr more powerful than you think feat
Mobile

It’s not really a ‘budget’ phone, but the iPhone XR is still a great value

The iPhone XR is no "budget" phone and shouldn't be labeled as such. At $750, it offers a beautiful design, top-tier specs, and most importantly, isn’t all that different than the more expensive iPhone XS and XS Max.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
iphone xs max and xr photo galleries apple hands on 9
Mobile

How to buy the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR in the U.K.

The new iPhone range is here, and it consists of three models: The iPhone XS, the iPhone XS Max, and the iPhone XR. Pre-orders have begun in the United Kingdom, so here's our guide on where to buy one.
Posted By Andy Boxall
1315736 autosave v1 how to mirror your smartphone tv television tablet
Home Theater

What is MHL, exactly, and how does it work with your TV?

There are more ways to mirror your smartphone or tablet to your TV than you might think. Check out our rundown of MHL for everything you need to know about the wired protocol and its myriad uses.
Posted By Parker Hall
Bragi The Headphone
Home Theater

Set your ears free with the best completely wireless earbuds

If you can't stand the tangle of cords, or you're just excited about completely wireless earbuds, you're going to need some help separating the wheat from the chaff. Our list serves up the best wireless earbuds around.
Posted By Parker Hall
best podcasts
Mobile

From true crime to comedy, here's our list of the best podcasts around

When you aren’t in the music mood, podcasts can be your ear candy. Whether you love to stay up-to-date on the latest news or want to know what’s happening in sports, you’ll find something on our must-listen-to podcast roundup.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
skagen launches new smartwatch falster 2 fa18 wholesale feature 2018 fall
Mobile

Skagen’s new Falster 2 smartwatch is now available for purchase

In August, Skagen announced the launch of its new smartwatch to add to its lineup, and it's called the Falster 2. The device features a heart-rate sensor, built-in GPS, and more. It's also now available for purchase.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
photo fomo september 14 2018 cosyspeed moment be1kbktwxu3bmcp2iizd
Photography

Photo FOMO: Recharge and stash lenses with this smartphone photo bag

Between lenses and extra batteries, smartphone photographers have lots of accessories too -- and could soon have a bag designed specifically for them. The bag isn't the only new accessory with wireless charging announced this week either.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
invisible shield screen protector for iphone filters out blue light visionguard render 2
Mobile

InvisbleShield’s new screen protector helps spare eyes from blue light

We often don't realize how much damage we're doing to our eyes when looking at our phones. That's where InvisibleShield comes in -- its latest screen protector filters out portions of blue light on the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar