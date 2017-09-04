Here are the best LG V30 cases to keep your new phone safe

The LG V30 is finally here, and it’s a beautiful phone with its edge-to-edge display and glass back. It’s so beautiful you’ll probably want to keep it as protected as possible. That’s why we’ve put together this list of best LG V30 cases, aimed at helping you find the right look and feel for your device. The V30 isn’t available for pre-order yet, so case options are limited. We’ll update this list with more choices LG opens up orders.

As-Guard Flexible TPU Case ($7.90) Looking to keep things as simple as possible? This case will keep your phone protected from basic drops and scratches, while ensuring it maintains a nice sleek profile. It will fit in your pocket without adding too much extra bulk. The case is a simple black, and it has a cutout for your camera and for the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It’s pretty cheap too at $7.90 on Amazon. Buy now from: Amazon

Tauri Wallet Leather Case ($10) The Tauri Wallet Leather Case is designed for those who want a slightly classier look to their phone. Not only does it offer a leather protective barrier, but it also includes a number of slots for things like credit cards — meaning you can leave the traditional wallet at home. There’s even a space for cash. It’ll set you back $10 in total, which is pretty reasonable. Buy now from: Amazon

Supcase Rugged Holster Case ($18) Looking to protect your phone at all costs, no matter the added bulk? This case is designed to be as rugged as possible, while still providing access to the phone’s ports, buttons, and so on. It’s also great for those who prefer having their phone in a belt-mounted holster rather than in their pocket. It’s a little pricier than some of the other cases, but it’s well worth the extra protection. Buy now from: Amazon

Lumion Crystal Clear Slim Fit Cover ($14) The LG V30 is a great-looking phone, and you might not want to cover up that sexy look. Getting a clear case is the best of both worlds — it’ll keep your phone nice and safe, while still allowing you to show off the phone’s design. The case offers a dual-layer design for shock absorption, and Lumion boasts “military grade level protection” as it meets MIL STD 810F-516 certification. In other words, it’s a pretty tough case. Buy now from: Amazon

Wellci Tough Rugged Case Cover ($8) This rugged case by Wellci not only protects your phone, but it comes in a range of colors — so you can personalize the look to fit your style. There’s also a little kickstand you can fold out to place your phone on the table. Like other cases, it has a cutout for things like the camera and fingerprint scanner, and it looks quite good too. Buy now from: Amazon

