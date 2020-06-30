The best LG Velvet cases and covers

The wonderfully thin and stylish LG Velvet boasts a 6.8-inch screen that you’ll want to protect, and it comes in an array of stunning color options, from Aurora Green to Illusion Sunset. Keeping your new phone scratch-free and protected from drops and bumps is easier when you’ve got a protective case, and so we’ve picked some of the best cases and covers available for the LG Velvet right now.

Anccer Compatible Ultra-Thin Case

For those who don’t want to add bulk to the Velvet’s slim contours, this is the case to get. It’s one of the slimmest cases around, yet its tough polycarbonate shell protects your phone from drops, bumps, and scratches. The raised 0.3mm lip around the camera lens is a nice touch if you’re a throw-your-phone-in-your-bag type, keeping the camera lens safe from keys and other sharp objects. It’s easy to access all the phone’s ports and buttons thanks to precision cutouts. Owners of the Aurora Green Velvet will love the deep metallic green version, but this case is also available in black.

Spigen Rugged Armor Case

Nobody does rugged quite like Spigen, and that’s why they’re one of our favorites for military-grade protection for your phone. Their Rugged Armor case is just about the toughest case you can get, with Air Cushion technology to absorb the shock of drops and bumps. It’s made from flexible TPU, with a raised lip for added screen protection, and comes in a sleek matte black carbon fiber finish.

Ringke Fusion Case

If you’ve picked up an LG Velvet in one of the more eye-catching colors like Illusion Sunset, you’ll want to show it off. This clear polycarbonate and rubber case from Ringke does the job perfectly. With anti-slip grip and military-grade protection, it’s compatible with most screen protectors and features a raised lip to give additional protection to the phone’s display. It’s really easy to install and remove, and it’s available in clear or smoke black.

Leychan Slim Flexible TPU Case

For those looking for a clear case that combines style and protection, Leychan’s range of soft silicone cases ticks all the boxes. Available in a choice of colorful floral and marble designs — our favorite is the sunflower version — this is a super-slim, lightweight case that’s just 1.5mm thick. Its TPU material won’t discolor in sunlight and provides flexible protection for your phone, with precise button cutouts and raised bezels to protect your screen and camera. It’s also the most wallet-friendly option on our list.

BANZN Slim Fit Case

There’s nothing worse than buying a new phone cover only to have it smudged with fingerprints almost instantly. Banzn’s slim-fit, ultra-lightweight case has a special coating to minimize fingerprints and an anti-fade finish, keeping it looking lovely for longer — and it comes in a range of colorful options including blue, green, and rose gold (or classic black). It’s not all about looks, though; this case offers superior protection for your phone, with anti-slip protection to minimize the risk of drops and raised 0.4mm bezels around the screen and camera to protect against scratches.

Foluu Canvas Flip Folio Case

Prefer your phone case to double as a wallet? This soft canvas folio case from Foluu has three card slots and a money pocket for cash, so you can fit your ID, credit cards, and driver’s license with ease. The premium TPU interior protects your screen from scratches, while raised bezels around the screen and camera offer additional protection. Our favorite thing about this case is its kickstand feature for hands-free movie viewing, or that working-from-home video call with your boss.

