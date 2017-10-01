The best Micro USB cables to keep your gadgets juiced up

We’re starting to see a shift toward USB Type-C cables, but for the moment, Micro USB remains the standard go-to when it comes time to charge your smartphone and other gadgets. These cords may not be the most exciting pieces of tech in your home, but they’re essential for keeping your arsenal charged. Not all cables are created equal, though, so we’ve rounded up a list of the best Micro USB cables. Whether you’re looking for extra features, durability, length, or simply a reliable cable, you’ll find it here. If you’ve got an iPhone or iPad, then you’ll want to check out the best Lighting cables instead.

Anker PowerLine Cable Quick charge: Yes

Length: 10 feet

Warranty: 18 months

Price: $7 This Micro USB cable is our top pick. When it comes to smartphone accessories, like the best portable chargers, Anker is generally a name you can trust, and this Micro USB cable is no exception. It’s long and strong, with integrated Kevlar fibers and heavy reinforcement at the stress points to ensure longevity. It also supports fast charging and syncing speeds. This 10-foot cable is reasonably priced and ideal if your outlet isn’t close to where you want to sit. It comes with two Velcro ties, too, so you can coil any excess cable if need be. It’s also available in 3- or 6-foot varieties. Buy it now from: Amazon

Syncwire Charging Cords Quick charge: Yes

Length: 3x 3.3 feet

Warranty: Lifetime

Price: $7 These braided nylon cables are tough, with aluminum connectors that are built to last. You can snag three conveniently sized cables for a bargain price and they’ll serve you well. These cables can handle up to 2.4A and support USB 2.0 standard at 480 Mbps for data transfer. The 3.3 feet cables are ideal if you don’t want a lot of extra cable, but you can opt for 6.5 foot cables if you prefer, as they’re only an extra $3. Buy it now from: Amazon

Tronsmart Charging Cables Quick charge: Yes

Length: 3x 6 feet

Warranty: 18 months

Price: $8 These plain, black cables have stainless steel connectors and gold plating. They support current up to 2.5A and data transfer speeds of 480 Mbps. They’re lightweight and they don’t get tangled too easily. If you want basic, durable cables that do their job and don’t stand out — these will satisfy your needs for a very reasonable price. Tronsmart also offers different cable bundles with a variety of lengths, and they come in white as well as black. Buy it now from: Amazon

Volutz Equilibrium Cables Quick charge: Yes

Length: 10 feet, 6.5 feet, and 3x 3.3 feet

Warranty: 24 months

Price: $16 You can get five different cables at an assortment of lengths from Volutz. If you’re expecting poor quality, then get ready to be pleasantly surprised. These are tough, nylon-braided cables that are actually pretty thick, so they don’t tangle easily. The colored connectors are quite large, but the circular design makes them easy to grip and pull out with your thumb. They can handle fast charging, too, and there’s no problem with syncing data. The design might be loud, but they’re a steal given the price. Buy it now from: Amazon

Fuse Chicken Titan Cable Quick charge: Yes

Length: 3.25 feet

Warranty: Limited lifetime

Price: $25 This may be the toughest cable money can buy. It’s wrapped in industrial-strength steel, so there’s no danger that your pet is going to chew through it. It’s thick and relatively heavy, though, so while it might not tangle, it’s not the most suitable for carrying with you on the go. You can bend it to stand up by itself, but the connectors are a potential weakness, so you’ll need to bend it the right way if you want to avoid unwanted stress. You can also get a shorter version of the Titan Cable, one that’s better for traveling. Buy it now from: Amazon

Proxicast Cable Quick charge: No

Length: 6 feet

Warranty: 12 months

Price: $7 If you’ve ever had problems plugging in a USB cable while using a phone case, then this is the cable for you. Proxicast’s cable is 6-feet long, and comes with a lengthy Micro-USB male tip. The Micro-USB tip is 8-millimeters long, which is very handy for people who like to use thick cases, hard-to-connect smartwatches, and other devices. The cable is also thick and rugged, which allows it to withstand abuse. Buy it now from: Amazon

Syde Cable Quick charge: Yes

Length: 5 feet

Warranty: 12 months

Price: $12 This cable is rugged, namely due to its military-grade durability. The cable has survived freezing, boiling, and bending, meaning it can take all sorts of abuse. It’s compatible with Quick Charge 3.0, and it provides some of the best insulation that we have seen in any cable. The double-nylon braided cable is 25-percent thicker than the regular AmazonBasics cables, and will withstand up to 25,000 bends. If you’re looking for a great all-around cable that can withstand abuse and is compatible with the latest Quick Charge technology, then this cable is a great choice. Buy it now from: Amazon