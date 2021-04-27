The best OnePlus 8T cases and covers

There’s no denying the OnePlus 8T is a gorgeous smartphone, whether you opt for it in Lunar Silver or Aquamarine Green. Its aluminum body, 6.55-inch screen, and superfast charging ensure it’s a killer choice, but it doesn’t come cheap. With prices starting at $600, you’re going to want to keep your new OnePlus 8T protected, and that’s where a good protective case comes in. We’ve picked out some of the best cases that not only offer protection for your phone but also look pretty stylish to boot.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case

Spigen’s Ultra Hybrid case is, as the name suggests, a hybrid of a rigid, clear polycarbonate back and flexible, shock-absorbent TPU bumper. Offering military-grade drop protection, this case has a cool, minimalist style that’s ideal for anyone wanting to show off their new OnePlus 8T. Raised bumpers around the screen and camera provide additional protection, while tactile button covers provide that satisfyingly clicky feel when pressed. For under $30, this is one of the best protective cases you’ll find.

Poetic Guardian Case

For a clear case with a bit of added oomph, Poetic’s Guardian case ticks all the boxes. With an anti-scratch clear polycarbonate back, this case has shock-absorbing TPU bumpers around the edges, with extra protection for the corners and raised bezels around the screen and camera. There’s even an in-built screen protector, although you may want to invest in something more durable. It’s available with a range of different colored bumpers including black, blue, green, or pink.

Ringke Fusion-X Case

Pick up this semi-transparent case from Ringke and the color of your phone will peek through the cool camo printed back. It doesn’t just look great though, it also provides excellent protection from life’s little accidents. The polycarbonate back panel is designed to absorb shock while a rugged black TPU bumper protects against scratches and boosts your grip and raised bezels around the screen add another layer of protection if you’re guilty of laying your phone face down — we all do it from time to time. Ringke cases are affordably priced, yet offer superior protection compared to some cheaper brands, making this case a solid choice if you’re on a budget but want to keep your phone safe.

Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro Case

When it comes to rugged protection, this is the case to grab. Providing drop protection of up to 20 feet, this multi-layered TPU and polycarbonate case features a detachable rotating holster — great if you’re taking your phone on death-defying adventures — and a built-in screen protector. It’s 360-degree protection for your OnePlus 8T, in one rugged yet undeniably attractive package. Pick it up in red, blue, or classic black.

Olixar Carbonfiber Case

We love a sleek, simple smartphone case — and they don’t come much sleeker than Olixar’s carbon-fiber case. It’s slim, so it won’t add bulk to your phone when you sling it in your pocket, and it’s constructed from rugged yet flexible TPU. The brushed metal and carbon-fiber design looks stylish but has a secondary purpose too, with its textured surface providing superior grip, making it less likely your phone will slip through your fingers. Raised edges around the screen provide extra protection for those moments you lay your new phone face down — even though you know you shouldn’t. At under $15, this is one of the best cases you can pick up for the OnePlus 8T right now.

UAG Plasma Series Case

UAG has a reputation for creating rugged cases that offer the ultimate protection for your phone, and the Plasma Series is no exception. Yet this case doesn’t hide the beauty of the OnePlus 8T thanks to its transparent back. Don’t let its featherlight construction fool you — this triple-layer case meets military drop-test standards, with traction grip and a honeycomb design to the interior that adds additional impact protection. Chunky black bumpers at the top, bottom, and corners ensure your phone stays safe even if you drop it.

Dbrand Grip Case

Three reasons to buy this case from Dbrand: it offers military-grade drop protection, it’s slim and minimalist, and it’s customizable. You can add a skin in a range of colors and materials, from leather to wood and carbon fiber, for an extra $10. A grippy, textured finish keeps your phone where it should be — safely in your hands — while tactile polymer button covers still provide that satisfying click. All this and it’s only 2mm thin, providing excellent protection without sacrificing aesthetics.

Osophter Floral Clear Case

You can’t go wrong with a pretty floral case, and this one from Osophter lets you show off the Aquamarine Green version of the OnePlus 8T. It’s crafted from shatterproof TPU and polycarbonate, with extra cushioning at the corners to protect against drops and bumps, and comes in a range of floral patterns — for $8, you could easily pick up a few and interchange them depending on your mood.

Simicoo Leather Wallet Case

A leather wallet case is timeless, and we love the contrasting stitching on this one. Crafted from quilted, distressed vintage-style leather, it has a soft silicone case inside, which detaches from the outer leather cover. There are two slots for credit cards and a handy cash pocket for ID, receipts, or tickets, so you can leave your wallet at home. Just fold back the case into a kickstand for hands-free viewing or video calls. We’d pick up the black version, but this case is also available in coffee, burgundy, or a teal blue version.

OnePlus Quantum Bumper Case

This circuit-board design case in Cyborg Cyan is one of the coolest sci-fi-style cases we’ve ever seen. Crafted from tough TPU, it provides durable protection for your phone and looks amazing with the Aquamarine Green OnePlus 8T. If you fancy adding a futuristic vibe to your phone, this is the case to get.

