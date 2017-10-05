The best Pixel 2 XL cases to keep your Google phone pixel perfect

Google’s latest and greatest smartphone, the Pixel 2 XL, sports a stunning 6-inch screen set into an aluminum body with that signature glass inlay on the back. It’s a stylish look, but if you want to avoid chips and dings in the metal and scratches and cracks in the glass, then you better get some protection. These are our picks of the best Pixel 2 XL cases so far.

We know that Incipio puts a lot of thought into phone cases, so we’re always keen to see what they have to offer. The Design Series offers sleek protection in a translucent shell, finished with a fashionable flourish of metallic foil. The glitter star design is pictured, but there are also champagne glitter and beaded floral designs available. This is a scratch-resistant hard-shell case, with some flexible protection around the frame, accurate cut-outs, and tactile button covers. If you’re primarily after drop protection, then check out Incipio’s Reprieve Sport cases instead.

We don’t know why Google designers have such a penchant for fabric finishes, but these Fabric cases certainly make your Pixel 2 XL more comfortable to hold and easier to grip. You’ve got a choice of black carbon, coral, a kind of mottled midnight pattern, and the enticingly named cement, which is gray. Naturally these Google-made cases are a perfect fit. The shell inside is polycarbonate covered in nylon knit and there’s a “welded silicone Super G logo” on the outside. They’re slim, so protection will be fairly minimal and they might require an occasional hand wash.

You’ll find a good line in protective cases at Griffin, but it also offers this minimalist Pixel 2 XL case that’s completely clear to show off Google’s design. Thankfully, although it’s very slim, it doesn’t scrimp on drop protection. The polycarbonate body is enhanced with a TPU frame and reinforced corners to safeguard your phone from falls of up to 3 feet, which is about typical hand height. Considering how slim this case is, it offers a decent level of protection and it’s a good choice if you don’t want to spoil your Pixel’s aesthetic.

If you don’t mind concealing your Pixel 2 XL in a chunky protective suit, so long as it survives bumps, falls, and harsh weather conditions, then this is the case for you. Otterbox employs stringent testing techniques to ensure its cases surpass your protection expectations. The trade-off is that it adds considerable bulk to an already big phone. A polycarbonate shell and rubber slipcover snap together to cover your phone from every angle. You also get a holster with this case. It’s ideal for anyone who works outdoors.

The textured geometric pattern and clever blend of TPU and polycarbonate in complementary colors make this an eye-catching case. The shell is flexible and takes the sting out of any impacts, while the bumper section is hard. There are clever grooves in the sides to enhance grip, decent button covers, and a full range of generous openings for easy access to phone functions. It’s fairly thin, but still offers military standard drop protection. The burgundy and pink variety is pictured, but we also like the dark blue and gold.

