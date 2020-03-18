The best productivity apps for Android and iOS

No matter the size of your team, one of the greatest challenges in the workplace is optimizing a workforce for productivity. Whether your team is all under one roof, spread across the globe, or working from home, getting them on the same page and working efficiently is of the utmost importance. Thankfully, technology can help with the task. You can accomplish quite a bit using a combination of mobile and web apps, even if your team members are in different locations. After all, you don’t want multiple pieces of info scattered across a host of apps, or your team emailing back and forth until the end of time. These apps are just a few of the better collaboration tools out there.

Todoist Todoist is a fantastic platform to organize, sort, and prioritize your tasks. The intuitive interface makes it easy to use Todoist for both personal and work tasks. You can share your tasks and info with others as well. The app will also help you track your progress throughout the day. And it allows you to sync with your calendar as well to further track your daily activities. Android iOS

Slack Whatever the size of your business, you’ve probably heard of Slack. The platform is one of the best ways to get your team together in one place and get them to collaborate. You can organize Slack by topics or projects, and easily limit access to a project to the relevant team member. You can share and edit documents, and you can call or message any person within your group or team. The service also integrates with Google Drive, Twitter, Dropbox, and a slew of other popular platforms. The app even supports the Apple Watch. Android iOS

iOS Notes In iOS, the Notes app provides native support for collaboration. If you and your team are working with iOS devices and you need a simple way to collaborate, then there’s no need to download anything. You will see an Add People icon in the upper-right corner when you create a new Note. Just like other collaboration apps, it will allow you to send a link via iMessage, or any other app that you have installed on your iPhone or iPad. Once your team receives the link, they can open the note and start editing. The note will appear in everyone’s Notes app, and if you choose to stop sharing the note or remove someone from the note, then it will disappear from their device. It’s a simple solution, but it may be what you and your team need.

Asana Asana is a great organizational tool that lets you visualize you and your team’s tasks. Asana allows you to create projects, track them, and communicate about them all within the app. It offers numerous integrations that allow you to connect your collaborations with the rest of your teams tools. The chat and tag functions in Asana make it easy to delegate tasks across your workforce and track the progress of your most important projects in real time. Android iOS