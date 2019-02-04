Digital Trends
Mobile

The powerful Black Shark 2 gaming phone could surface by April

Mark Jansen
By
black shark xiaomi logo
Mark Jansen/Digital Trends

According to a post from the Chinese microblogging site Weibo, a sequel to the high-powered gaming phone backed by Xiaomi, the Black Shark, could surface from the water in a few months. As reported by other sites, Black Shark product director Wang Teng Thomas said that he had seen the new gaming phone up close and it looked “full of personality, very cool.”

If you’re not familiar with the Black Shark, the gaming-focused smartphone launched in China in April of last year, eventually coming to the United Kingdom and Europe by the end of the year. We took it for a spin and enjoyed our time with it, praising the power it packed into a stylish body, the gamepad, and the low price — but unfortunately, some woeful software meant we couldn’t include it in our list of the best gaming phones.

Still, Black Shark has the chance to right some of those wrongs with a follow-up phone, and the signs are that such a thing — the Black Shark 2 — is indeed in the works, and might be released in China in April, matching the release schedule of the first phone. While release schedules elsewhere aren’t confirmed, we would expect to see the Black Shark 2 come to the U.K. and Europe again — and might even hope for a release in the United States this time around.

Like the first phone, we would expect the Black Shark 2 to come with some top-level hardware. The first phone was equipped with the Snapdragon 845 and at least 6GB of RAM, and that enabled some serious gaming power. The Black Shark 2 looks set to follow that tradition, packing the highly anticipated Snapdragon 855 and at least 8GB of RAM. An update to Android 9.0 Pie is also expected.

One of the biggest draws of the Black Shark was its price-to-power ratio. Despite being equipped with the very latest and most powerful hardware, the Black Shark could be found at a mere 390 British pounds (about $500) in certain British retailers. We expect the Black Shark 2 would follow this same tradition.

Unfortunately, we don’t know much else about the updated Black Shark, other than the fact it looks “very cool,” and some hypothesized specifications. No doubt we’ll see more of this phone as we get further into 2019, and we’ll keep you up to date with the latest as it occurs.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best Android apps (February 2019)
Mobile

Samsung's Galaxy S9 and Note 9 have begun receiving Android 9.0 Pie in the U.S.

Android 9.0 Pie has been released. But is your phone getting Android 9.0 Pie, and if so, when? We've done the hard work and asked every device manufacturer to see when their devices would be getting the update.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Christian de Looper
sony xperia xz3 pocket
Mobile

Sony's Xperia XZ4 could be a record-breaker, according to camera leaks

Sony may have released the Xperia XZ3 in the past few months, but already it's preparing to release a follow-up, the Xperia XZ4. We're learning plenty about the phone now some details have started to leak out, and it's getting exciting.
Posted By Mark Jansen
samsung galaxy s9 review
Mobile

Leaks may provide our clearest look yet at Samsung's Galaxy S10 Plus

It won't be long now. With 2019 underway, the Samsung Galaxy S10 is almost here. Before it arrives, here's absolutely everything you need to know about all three of Samsung's next flagships.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Mark Jansen
LG V40 ThinQ Review
Mobile

Will LG also reveal the 5G-capable LG V50 ThinQ 5G at MWC 2019?

As if one LG flagship at MWC 2019 wasn't enough, rumors are saying LG will bring another flagship phone to the event -- with 5G support to boot. Here's everything we know about the LG V50 ThinQ 5G.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Best Galaxy S9 cases
Mobile

These are the best Galaxy S9 cases to safeguard your Samsung smartphone

The Samsung Galaxy S9 sports the same curved design and Infinity display as the S8, so you'll want to get a case to protect it. Here are our top picks for the best Samsung Galaxy S9 cases so far.
Posted By Simon Hill
what to expect at mwc 2017 mobile world congress preview 1500x1000
Mobile

From 5G to foldable phones, here’s what to expect at MWC 2019

We're expecting to see a massive amount of new devices from a bunch of manufacturers at MWC 2019, with special emphasis on 5G and foldable smartphones. Here's what we expect to see at MWC Barcelona 2019.
Posted By Mark Jansen
nokia 3 1 plus review feat
Product Review

The affordable Nokia 3.1 Plus nails smartphone fundamentals

The Nokia 3.1 Plus is HMD Global’s first smartphone to be sold by a U.S. carrier in-store. It’s only available on Cricket Wireless right now, which underlines its focus on affordability. But should you buy a phone so cheap?
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
huawei p20 pro security scaremongering front opinion
Mobile

Here are some common Huawei P20 Pro problems and how to fix them

If you’ve been having any issues with your phone, we may be able to help. We gathered together the most common Huawei P20 Pro problems right here, along with some suggested solutions.
Posted By Simon Hill
best touchscreen gloves
Mobile

How to make your phone last longer in cold weather

Brr, it's cold! Smartphones are affected by the cold, and phone batteries are impacted worst of all. Here are a few tips on how you can make your phone last longer during cold weather snaps.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Visibile Prepaid Unlimited
Mobile

Verizon's Visible just got its cheapest phone yet: The ZTE Visible R2

There's a new mobile service provider on the block, and as it turns out, it's being backed by a player with plenty of experience. Visible is a new startup from Verizon that offers super-low-cost service that is also unlimited.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Julian Chokkattu
Google Pixel 3 review
Mobile

Google Play Store junks malicious beauty camera Android apps that stole pictures

Cybersecurity firm Trend Micro discovered 29 malicious beauty camera apps for Android. The apps have been taken down from the Google Play Store, but not before millions of downloads.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Galaxy S9 Plus
Mobile

Samsung's overwhelming February unveils are too much to take in

Samsung's first Unpacked event of 2019 is shaping up to be filled with tech goodies -- potentially the foldable smartphone. We're hoping it won't overload us with new products, as the Galaxy S10 will be enough for one day.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Viber 10
Mobile

Viber is finally getting group calling, along with a slick new design

Viber has announced Viber 10, a radical redesign of the Viber app that puts an emphasis on easy navigation and access to things like Viber Communicates, chatbots, and so on. On top of that, the app is getting group calls.
Posted By Christian de Looper
4G LTE
Mobile

5G’s promises are real, but like 4G LTE the full rollout will take time

5G is an improvement on 4G LTE, but transitionary periods are never easy — especially when unreasonable marketing hype creates misconceptions. We take a look at how the 5G rollout compares to the 4G LTE one.
Posted By Rose Behar