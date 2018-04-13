The ultra-affordable LG Fortune 2 is now available from Cricket Wireless

Share

Looking for a decently high-quality device but don’t have a ton of cash to spend? The new LG Fortune 2 may be the phone for you. The device launched Friday, April 13, on Cricket Wireless and it offers some nice features for the affordable price of $100.

Of course, you won’t get a flagship-quality phone at $100, but the phone seems to be relatively powerful. You get 16GB of internal storage, along with a MicroSD card slot that can expand that storage by up to 32GB. We don’t know which specific processor is used in the device, but Cricket Wireless notes that it’s a 1.4GHz quad-core chip — which isn’t bad for the money you’re paying here.

Key Specs CPU: 1.4GHz quad-core Memory: Unknown Storage: 16GB MicroSD storage: 32GB Screen size: 5 inches Resolution: 1,280 x 720 Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.2 Battery: 2,500mAh Size: 145 mm x 74 mm x 8 mm Operating system: Android 7.1.2

A smartphone’s camera is becoming increasingly important. On the back of this phone, you will find an 8-megapixel camera with a flash, while on the front you get a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The 5-inch display doesn’t have a super high resolution, though for under $100 it’s not all that bad.

The main downside to this phone is that it’s only available on Cricket Wireless, and there are a few other options from the carrier that might be worth considering too. For example, Cricket also offers the ZTE Blade X Max, which also comes at $100 if you transfer your number over, and offers a 1.4GHz octa-core processor, 3,400mAh battery, 6-inch display, 13-megapixel rear-facing camera, and 5-megapixel front-facing camera. In general, the ZTE Blade X Max seems to be a better device — though not everyone will be into the larger display.

Still, that doesn’t mean that the LG Fortune 2 isn’t a good deal — just that if you want raw power, there are better options. If, however, you like the idea of a smaller device and still don’t want to pay too much cash, then the Fortune 2 is definitely a decent option.

You can get the new LG Fortune 2 for yourself by heading to Cricket Wireless. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem as though the device is available through any other carrier at this time, though it’s likely similar devices will be.