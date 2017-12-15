Digital Trends
Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.

CityMaps2Go

daily ios app sales 392x696bb

Design your trip with CityMaps2Go, the ultimate app for travelers who want to be prepared wherever they travel. Discover amazing places, save and organize them in lists, and share them with your friends.

Available on:

iOS

onTimer

daily ios app sales 392x696bb

OnTimer is a flexible and beautiful timer and alarm app. Build your own sequences and routines with this app, which features tons of customization and personalization features.

Available on:

iOS

Grocery List

daily ios app sales 392x696bb

This app will make you abandon the paper list and all other complicated applications that end up hindering rather than helping.

Available on:

iOS

Sprocket

daily ios app sales 392x696bb

Tap anywhere to leap from one pod to the next. Be sure not to land on the space between the pods, and don’t let yourself get pulled into oblivion at the center of the screen.

Available on:

iOS

Coloring Photo Mito Profession

daily ios app sales 392x696bb

Theis is an indispensable assistant to help you choose colors, wallpaper, and decorative elements. It also claims to be a convenient tool for everyday use.

Available on:

iOS

MyTracks

daily ios app sales 392x696bb

MyTracks is a professional app for getting GPS data when you are going out. Whether your’e walking, jogging, driving, or cycling, this app can help track your movement.

Available on:

iOS

