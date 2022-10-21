 Skip to main content
Does the Apple iPad (2022) have a headphone jack?

Sakshi Udavant
By

Apple has launched a new, re-designed iPad with the faster A14 Bionic chip and four vibrant color options to choose from. The new model also features upgraded cameras, a USB-C port for charging, and a Touch ID fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button.

It’s the biggest overhaul we’ve ever seen for the baseline iPad, and it gets a lot right. But does the iPad (2022) have a headphone jack?

The iPad 10th Gen in all of its new colors.
Apple

Despite all the cool new features, the Apple iPad (2022) still doesn’t feature a headphone jack. In fact, none of the recent Apple devices come with a headphone jack, so you’re left to use wireless earbuds like the AirPods for enjoying your music. 

Is this surprising given Apple’s other headphone jack-less gadgets? Not at all. But it is still disappointing for people who use and rely on wired audio gear.

Why recent Apple devices don’t have a headphone jack

Apple got rid of the headphone jack shortly after it purchased Beats and launched its first wireless earbuds, the first-gen AirPods. While everyone predicted it was a strategy to boost earbud sales, Apple also cited space-saving reasons to dump the good old headphone slot.

“Maintaining an ancient, single-purpose, analog, big connector doesn’t make sense because that space is at a premium,” Apple marketing chief Phil Schiller said during the iPhone 7 launch where Apple first removed the headphone jack from its devices. 

The best wireless earbuds for the iPad (2022)

A woman listens to music on her Beats Studio Buds.

Whether you’re new to using wireless earbuds or a veteran looking to switch things up, here are the best options you can use with the iPad (2022).

AirPods Pro (2nd generation)

AirPods Pro resting on an iPhone with open charging case nearby.
The Average Tech Guy/Unsplash

AirPods Pro (2nd generation), Apple’s latest offering, comes at a steep price but gives you the best sound quality with excellent noise cancellation. Apple has added some exciting features like Personalized Spatial Audio, Adaptive Transparency, and customizable cases, making the 2nd-gen AirPods Pro some of the best earbuds to pair with the iPad (2022). The biggest benefit of using the AirPods versus other brands’ earbuds is that both devices are made by Apple and connect better, giving you more features and control to enhance your listening experience. 

Apple Beats Powerbeats Pro

Different colors of the Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds.

If you want something Apple-made but not quite the AirPods, go for the Beats Powerbeats Pro. They’re not the best earbuds in the market, but they offer decent sound quality, work with Siri, and last quite long, making for an OK AirPods alternative for iPad users. 

Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Earbuds

Sony WF-1000XM4 True Wireless In-Ear Headphones in their charging case.

If you’re not a fan of the AirPods, consider these powerful Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds that give you Adaptive Sound Control, Automatic Wind Noise Reduction mode, and superior noise cancellation technology. They also offer excellent call quality and long-lasting battery, giving you the best bang for your buck. They’re also a nicely colored alternative to the plain white AirPods. 

You don’t have to limit yourself to earbuds, though. Over-the-ear wireless headphones like the Apple AirPods Max and the Sony WH-1000XM5 also work well if earbuds aren’t your thing. 

