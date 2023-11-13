 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Guides

How to change your language on Duolingo

Bryan M. Wolfe
By

Duolingo is a top-rated language-learning app known for its unique approach to learning. Unlike similar solutions, Duolingo makes learning fun and engaging by turning each step into a game. Whether using the app on your iPhone or Android, you can choose from over 30 languages to learn. Adding another language to your account is easy once you are ready to move on to the next one.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • An iPhone or Android device

Adding a new language to your Duolingo account is the same for iPhone and Android users. Once you add another language, you can go back and forth between your languages in the app.

Courses and languages on the Duolingo app.
Digital Trends

How to add a new language to Duolingo

To get started, open the Duolingo app on your device; log into your account if you haven't already done so.

Step 1: In the Duolingo app, tap the Home icon at the bottom left of the app. Next, tap the Flag icon at the top left. The flag represents your active language.

Step 2: From there, tap the + Course icon.

This screenshot shows you where to add a new language to the Duolingo app.
Digital Trends
Related

Step 3: From the list, choose your new Language. Tap Continue. After a few seconds, you'll be prompted to begin the first lesson for your new language.

A screenshot showing how to add a new language to your Duolingo account on iPhone.
Digital Trends

How to switch languages on Duolingo

Switching between Duolingo languages through iPhone or Android app follows similar steps as those listed above. Open the Duolingo app on your device; log into your account if you haven't already done so.

Step 1: In the Duolingo app, tap the Home icon at the bottom left of the app. Next, tap the Flag icon at the top left. The flag represents your active language.

Step 2: From there, choose the Language you wish to activate. After a few seconds, your active language will be changed.

A screenshot that shows the steps required to switch languages in the Duolingo app.
Digital Trends

One of the best things about using Duolingo to learn a new language is that it’s completely free to use — even when the Duolingo app is melting. Additionally, moving from one language to another using the Duolingo app is a quick and seamless process, giving you the ability to switch between languages easily.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
Apple’s new in-store device aimed at improving iPhone setup process
iPhone 15 Pro Max lying on the ground surrounded by leaves.

Apple has tackled a minor annoyance that can sometimes impact iPhone customers.

You might know it. It’s when you take your new iPhone from the box, set it up, and discover that the iOS software already requires an important update.

Read more
How to send a text message from a computer
A close up of a person's hands typing on a laptop.

If you’re on a computer and you get a text on your phone, wouldn’t it be great if you could reply without picking it up? Yes, it would, and there are great apps and services that enable just that ability.

Whether you use Apple or Android, you can send and receive text messages on a Mac, Windows PC, or Chromebook. Keep reading to determine which option works best for you.

Read more
How to easily turn your Android phone into a killer webcam
Setting up an Android phone as a webcam.

After lots of anticipation, Android 14 has landed. For the past few months, we've experimented with Android 14 on a Google Pixel 7a. Surprisingly, the latest major iteration of Google’s mobile operating system is light on aesthetics and dramatic feature additions. Instead, it focuses more on refinements, especially for large-screen devices.

Read more