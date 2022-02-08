Google Assistant and YouTube Music coming to Galaxy Watch 4

Google is building on its close partnership with Samsung to bring the Galaxy Watch 4 deeper into the Android ecosystem, with new communication, productivity, and entertainment features.

In the coming weeks, new Galaxy Watch 4 owners will be able to install and set up Google Play apps during the initial configuration process, right out of the box. Your favorite apps from your Android smartphone will show up as recommendations on your new Watch 4, so you can quickly install them with a single tap without the need to hunt for them on the Play Store.

Soon after, another update will bring Google Assistant to the wearable, with a new design that promises faster response times. Galaxy Watch 4 owners will be able to download Google Assistant from Google Play, quickly activate it, and then get started just by saying, “Hey Google.” According to Samsung, this won’t replace its own Bixby voice assistant, but will instead offer Galaxy Watch 4 wearers the ability to choose their favorite assistant.

Enjoy YouTube Music on the go

Google and Samsung also plan to help you break free from the tethers of your smartphone with Wi-Fi and LTE streaming support for YouTube Music Premium subscribers. While it’s already possible to download music to your Watch 4 for ad-free offline listening while you work out, the new streaming features will let you access the whole catalog on the go. Google notes that this will also be available for Wear OS 2 devices, although you’ll still need to have one that supports at least Wi-Fi to take advantage of it.

Sadly, it appears that Google is also limiting wireless streaming to YouTube Premium subscribers, although it does have plans to offer some fairly generous free trials to those who purchase one of Samsung’s newest devices.

This week, Samsung is also bringing a collection of new health and wellness features to the Galaxy Watch 4. An update that’s set to roll out tomorrow to coincide with the Unpacked event will bring new digital fitness integrations, body insights, custom interval workouts, sleep coaching, and more. It’s shaping up to be an exciting year for Galaxy Watch 4 fans.

