  1. Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 update focuses on holistic wellness

Jesse Hollington
By

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 fans are getting a treat this week, with a new update that adds enhanced health and wellness features aimed at helping folks stay fit and reach all their goals.

This includes advanced interval training features for building custom workouts, a new sleep coaching program, and new insights for a better understanding of body composition.

Four Samsung Galaxy Watch4 smartwatches stacked on top of each other.
Samsung

For the body composition insights, Samsung Health has partnered with Centr, a digital fitness program curated by Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth. Centr offers a well-rounded approach to a healthier lifestyle, including everything from workouts and guided meditations to meal plans and lifestyle tips. All Galaxy Watch4 owners will receive a complimentary trial for full and unrestricted access to Centr for 30 days.

Those who prefer to work out on their own instead will appreciate Samsung’s new interval target feature, which lets runners and cyclists have preset parameters for custom workouts, including duration, distance, and number of sets. The Galaxy Watch 4 will then use those preferences to guide wearers through a custom session that combines an ideal balance of high-intensity and low-intensity workouts to meet those goals.

Get a good night’s sleep

Samsung is also taking the Galaxy Watch 4 beyond mere sleep tracking with the addition of a new sleep coaching program that will help people actually apply the sleep-tracking capabilities in practical ways.

After seven days of sleep tracking, the program will identify the wearer’s sleep type and guide them through a four- to five-week coaching program to help them get a better night’s sleep. Users must also fill out two sleep surveys.

To make the experience more fun and whimsical, Samsung will use one of eight sleep symbol animals to represent the person’s sleep type, from an “Unconcerned Lion” or “Sensitive Hedgehog” to a “Sun Averse Mole” or “Exhausted Shark.”

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 new sleep tracking animal symbols.
Samsung

As an added bonus, the Galaxy Watch4 will now be able to recognize when you fall asleep so that it can automatically switch off Samsung SmartThings-enabled lights around your home.

Samsung is releasing the software update with all these new features to coincide with its Unpacked event on February 9. When it arrives, the update will be available through the Galaxy Wearable app on the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

New straps and watch faces

Galaxy Watch 4 owners will also be able to enjoy a wealth of new customization options to make the wearable their own. New straps will be available in burgundy and cream colors, along with new fabric band and link bracelet styles.

Six Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 devices showing new sport band, fabric band, and link bracelet options.
Samsung

More colors and fonts are also coming to personalize the watch face, coordinated to match the colors and styles of the new bands. The new watch straps will be available later this month.

What’s coming next

Although it’s not arriving in this week’s update, Samsung has announced that it plans to continue bringing the Galaxy Watch 4 into even tighter harmony with the Android ecosystem.

To this end, an additional update is coming soon that will allow streaming YouTube Music directly to the Watch4 over Wi-Fi or LTE. Samsung is also bringing Google Assistant to the Watch 4 in the coming months, offering an alternative to its Bixby voice assistant.

Editors' Recommendations

Snag an ASUS Chromebook for $119 with this Best Buy deal

Asus 11.6-inch Chromebook on White Background

The Meta Quest 2 VR headset is dominating Steam

vr workouts distractions keep you fit opinion oculus quest 2 virtual reality headset 3 of 4

Dell slashed the price of the XPS 15 by $250 — but hurry!

Dell XPS 15 laptop

This code will get you 3rd generation AirPods for only $140

Apple AirPods 3 - Daily Steals discount

IPS Black debuts on Dell monitors to greatly improve contrast

Two Dell Ultrasharp monitors next to an XPS laptop.

Best Buy slashed $90 off this 10-quart air fryer today

The Insignia 10 Qt. Digital Air Fryer Oven, cooking pizza.

Grab a 1,000-watt portable power station while it’s $200 off

The ONEUP Portable Power Station charging a smartphone.

This FPV drone package deal is $300 off at Best Buy today

Flying DJI FPV drone with audience in VR view.

Grab a Dell G15 gaming laptop for only $800 — over $239 off!

best 15 inch laptops dell xps 2020 02 768x6400

Grand Theft Auto V’s enhanced upgrade may not be free

Trevor from Grand Theft Auto V.

Snag this HP Pavilion gaming PC deal while it’s only $550

HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop PC

GTA V has sold 160 million units, second only to Minecraft

The main characters of Grand Theft Auto V stand side-by-side.

Alienware gaming laptop is $1,150 OFF today

alienware m17 r4 and m15 ces 2020 white with tobii faced right