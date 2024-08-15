4 cheap Samsung phones are getting a top Galaxy AI feature

If you own a Samsung Galaxy A series phone then look out for a software update very soon that will add Circle to Search, one of the most helpful Galaxy AI features. Initially launched with the Galaxy S24 series, Circle to Search’s name gives away its functionality. By simply circling, highlighting, or tapping just about anything on screen, the feature uses AI to perform a visual search with Google to get you results.

Circle to Search is all about speed and convenience, as you don’t have to leave an app or even know what you want to search for, so even if it’s an unknown item of clothing or a mystery animal, you can still learn all about it with a simple gesture. The feature is set to arrive on the Samsung Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A54, along with the Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A34 too.

The news comes after rumors spread about Samsung preparing Galaxy AI features for the A Series phones, and Samsung’s own commitment to introducing AI features to more people. Speaking about the new software update, Samsung’s president and head of mobile experience TM Roh said:

“We are dedicated to bringing best-in-class AI technology to a broader audience, empowering users with the option to work more efficiently, create more freely and enjoy richer, more personalized interactions with their devices.”

While Circle to Search is part of the Galaxy AI suite it’s not an exclusive feature, as it’s also available on Google’s Pixel phones including the new Pixel 9 series. Whether Circle to Search is the only Galaxy AI feature the A Series will get, or if it’s the start of a larger update process, remains to be seen. The A Series will struggle to run the more advanced Galaxy AI features due to its less powerful processors though.

Once the Galaxy A Series phones have been updated, Samsung will then add Circle to Search functionality to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ tablets. Samsung says it will begin sending the software update out to the A Series phones during August, but does warn that availability may vary by region.