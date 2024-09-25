There hasn’t been much news about the Samsung Galaxy Ring since its launch in July. However, that’s about to change as Samsung is now preparing to release an update for the wearable device. Unfortunately, this first update is tiny, as RydahDoesTech appears to be the first to have discovered.

According to the notes, the less than 1-megabyte update for the Galaxy Ring features improvements to the ring’s Bluetooth connection and Samsung Health. What those improvements are remains unknown.

The Galaxy Ring currently lacks some features compared to the industry-leading Oura Ring. However, future software updates could potentially add many of these features. One significant difference is that the Galaxy Ring only auto-tracks running and walking, while the Oura Ring automatically tracks over 40 activities and provides pregnancy guidance. Early users of the Galaxy Ring who have also used the Oura Ring have mentioned that the Oura Ring’s app offers a much more personalized experience.

As noted by our Galaxy Ring reviewer, this is Samsung’s first attempt at smart ring technology, which early adopters and tech enthusiasts should keep in mind. Hopefully, Samsung will introduce more significant software updates to the ring before its attention turns to whatever it has in mind for a second-generation version.

This update, which is currently rolling out, however, isn’t one of them.

Similar to the Apple Watch, the Galaxy Ring is a wearable tech device that’s meant to complement your smartphone. Its primary function is to monitor the user’s health metrics and present wellness information in the Samsung Health app. The ring is offered in various sizes and colors, including Titanium Gold, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Black.