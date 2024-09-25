 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is getting its first update. Here’s what’s new

By
The Samsung Galaxy Ring in its charging case.
Galaxy Ring in its charging case Joe Maring / Digital Trends

There hasn’t been much news about the Samsung Galaxy Ring since its launch in July. However, that’s about to change as Samsung is now preparing to release an update for the wearable device. Unfortunately, this first update is tiny, as RydahDoesTech appears to be the first to have discovered.

According to the notes, the less than 1-megabyte update for the Galaxy Ring features improvements to the ring’s Bluetooth connection and Samsung Health. What those improvements are remains unknown.

Recommended Videos

The Galaxy Ring currently lacks some features compared to the industry-leading Oura Ring. However, future software updates could potentially add many of these features. One significant difference is that the Galaxy Ring only auto-tracks running and walking, while the Oura Ring automatically tracks over 40 activities and provides pregnancy guidance. Early users of the Galaxy Ring who have also used the Oura Ring have mentioned that the Oura Ring’s app offers a much more personalized experience.

Someone holding the Samsung Galaxy Ring.
Kenn Maring / Digital Trends

As noted by our Galaxy Ring reviewer, this is Samsung’s first attempt at smart ring technology, which early adopters and tech enthusiasts should keep in mind. Hopefully, Samsung will introduce more significant software updates to the ring before its attention turns to whatever it has in mind for a second-generation version.

Related

This update, which is currently rolling out, however, isn’t one of them.

Similar to the Apple Watch, the Galaxy Ring is a wearable tech device that’s meant to complement your smartphone. Its primary function is to monitor the user’s health metrics and present wellness information in the Samsung Health app. The ring is offered in various sizes and colors, including Titanium Gold, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Black.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
Here’s how the Galaxy S25 Ultra may beat the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s display
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Every year, when new Apple iPhones are released in September, they outperform the earlier Samsung Galaxy S models. However, the iPhones will typically be overshadowed when the following year’s Galaxy S models are released a few months later. Today’s nugget about the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra aligns with this pattern.

According to Ice Universe, Samsung’s next flagship will have slimmer bezels than those of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. As a result, the phone’s bezels will be smaller than those on the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which will be released on Friday.

Read more
Software updates for cheap Samsung phones may soon get a lot better
The Samsung Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55's screens.

The Samsung Galaxy A16 5G is expected to launch in India at the end of September. TheTechOutlook first reported the leak, sharing an interesting tidbit of information: The A16 5G will get six years of guaranteed software updates.

Samsung started offering seven years of updates with the launch of the Galaxy S24 (a much more expensive device) earlier this year, a stark upgrade from the four years of updates offered with the S23.

Read more
The first iPhone 16 reviews are out. Here’s what people are saying
iPhone 16 Pro.

It's the Wednesday before the official release of the next round of iPhones, which means the first reviews are now coming out for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro series. Whether you've already ordered a new phone or are still on the fence, these reviews are always exciting to read in anticipation. Here are some of the highlights.
iPhone 16/iPhone 16 Plus
iPhone 16 Review: A More Fun Camera, But Not Perfect

This year's regular iPhone lineup comes in fantastic new colors, includes an all-new Camera Control like its iPhone Pro cousins, and features an Action Button for the first time. The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus also have a new A18 chipset with more RAM, macro photography, improved battery life, and more.

Read more