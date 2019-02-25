Digital Trends
Mobile

Google Assistant is coming to Android’s default texting app

Christian de Looper
By
google assistant mwc 2019
Google

Google Assistant is coming to Android Messages, the default texting app on most Android smartphones. The announcement is just one of Google’s Assistant updates from Mobile World Congress 2019 — the first being about dedicated Google Assistant buttons cropping up on more smartphones.

When you text someone a restaurant suggestion, you’ll see a bubble in the chat pop up. Click it, and it will be a Google Assistant card about the restaurant, not unlike the Knowledge Graph card you see when searching for a restaurant on Google. You can either look up details of the restaurant right there, or send the whole card into the conversation so the person you’re talking to can simply look at the details without needing to leave the thread. This approach is different from the company’s other chat app Allo, which will soon be shut down, as you could call upon Google Assistant at a moment’s whim.

Google also said Assistant in Google Maps — which debuted at CES 2019 —  will soon support all the languages that Assistant is already capable of using.

Smaller updates to Assistant are coming too. For example, Assistant will be rolling out in seven more Indian languages, including Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam and Urdu. Not only that, but Assistant can now translate to or from Korean, Hindi, Swedish, Norwegian, Danish and Dutch, on top of the languages that were already supported by Google Assistant’s translation feature.

Google also announced a few improvements to Assistant in feature phones running KaiOS. For example, a new Voice Typing mode will let you use your voice instead of text anytime there’s a text field. You can now also keep your phone’s settings in English, and change Assistant’s language to something else.

It will be interesting to see how Google Assistant continues to develop over the next year or so, especially in the face of other digital assistants like Alexa and Siri. While Google Assistant is considered to be among the best digital assistants out there, competition is expected to grow as we head into an era of voice-controlled computing. That being said, Google disclosed the Assistant is now available in more than 80 countries in nearly 30 languages.

Don't Miss

Google Fi: Phones, plans, pricing, and perks explained
Huawei Mate X
Product Review

The Huawei Mate X is a foldable smartphone you'll want to buy

Want to see into the future? Here it is: The Huawei Mate X is the folding smartphone we’ve all been hoping would arrive, and within a few months it’ll be here. It’s so exciting, we forgot how to do our job when we tried it out.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Nokia 9 hands-on review
Mobile

Here is when and where you’ll be able to buy the new Nokia 9 PureView

Nokia has finally taken the wraps off of the new five-lens smartphone, called the Nokia 9 PureView. With near-flagship specs, a nice design, and more, we have the latest details on how you can get the Nokia 9 PureView for yourself.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Vivo V15 Pro impressions
Mobile

Adventurous Vivo partners with Energous on true wireless charging tech

Vivo will work with Energous on bringing over-the-air wireless charging technology to its smartphones. Although no timeframe is provided, Vivo is well-known for experimenting with new tech and showing off the results.
Posted By Andy Boxall
sony xperia 1 10 plus mwc 2019 group
Mobile

Sony’s super-tall Xperia 1 is the first smartphone with a 4K OLED display

Sony has taken the wraps off of three new phones at Mobile World Congress 2019, including the new Xperia 1, which is the company's new flagship phone and the first with a 4K OLED display with a 21:9 aspect ratio.
Posted By Christian de Looper
how to get followers on instagram 7
Social Media

Instagram may offer a public option for collections à la Pinterest

Instagram's "collections" feature lets users save and organize appealing posts around a particular theme. They're currently private, but it seems it's now considering a public option so users can share them with their followers.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
HTC 1 M8 back logo
Mobile

This HTC smart display is the company’s first 5G-compatible device

HTC has yet to release a 5G-compatible phone, but that's not stopping the company from adopting 5G. In fact, at Mobile World Congress 2019, HTC announced a new 5G hub that features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 4GB of RAM, and more.
Posted By Christian de Looper
samsung galaxy s10 giveaway speck
Giveaways

Need a new smartphone? We’re giving away the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Speck cases

The new Samsung Galaxy S10 has just dropped, and to celebrate, we have a treat for our loyal readers: We're giving one lucky winner the opportunity to score a brand-new Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone along with a bundle of Speck phone cases.
Posted By Lucas Coll
ericsson is rolling out 5g right now ceo ekholm says at mwc 20190225 083758
Mobile

Ericsson is rolling out 5G right now, CEO Ekholm says at MWC

Wondering about the status of 5G? This is no pipe dream, Ericsson explained during a press event on Monday morning at Mobile World Congress 2019. It's real. And it's happening now.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
5g quacomm mwc news cristiano amon president of qualcomm
Mobile

5G will herald a new invention age, Qualcomm says at Mobile World Congress

Unlimited data consumption, more like electricity than data, and the analytics and A.I. to study the vast flood of data that will travel along 5G networks, will enable billions of things to be connected, said Qualcomm at MWC.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
Mobile

The modern-looking Axon 10 Pro 5G is ZTE’s first 5G-ready smartphone

With MWC 2019 in full swing, ZTE has taken the opportunity to unveil two new phones, including the new ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G. As the name suggests, the phone features 5G connectivity -- and is ZTE's first device to do so.
Posted By Christian de Looper
5g capable phones manufacturers feat getty
Mobile

With MWC in full swing, here are all the 5G phones announced so far

5G is the future of mobile internet, and you've probably heard about the huge speed increases the new standard will bring. But not every phone will be capable of accessing 5G speeds. Here's every phone that supports 5G.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Huawei P30 Pro
Mobile

Exclusive: This is the Huawei P30 Pro, and it raises more questions than answers

An almost final prototype of the Huawei P30 Pro was shown behind closed doors at MWC 2019, and we managed to get some quality alone-time with it. The new smartphone will be announced next month in Paris.
Posted By Andy Boxall
folding smartphones 2019 roundup foldable phones royal flexpai front feat
Mobile

The folding smartphone revolution has begun. Here's what you need to know

It's hard not to get excited about folding smartphones, as the designs promise to be radically different from the smartphones we carry around today. Here are all the rumored or real folding phones you need to know about.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Mark Jansen
project fi
Mobile

Google partners with Sprint to bring 5G support to Google Fi

Google's wireless service, formerly Project Fi, now goes by the name of Google Fi, and it's now compatible with a majority of Android phones, as well as iPhones. Here's everything you need to know about Google Fi.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar