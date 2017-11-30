Hoard your mobile data like Scrooge with Google’s new Datally app for Android

Always running out of mobile data while out and about? Managing your usage is going to get a whole lot easier thanks to Google’s new mobile data-monitoring app.

Named “Datally” (“data-ally” — get it?), this seemingly simple app helps users monitor and understand their usage, control which apps are using it, and suggest ways to save data while on the go. According to Google, test users in the Philippines saved 30 percent of their data by using Datally.

The main screen of the app shows, in large numbers, exactly how much data you’ve used on that particular day, and which apps are using the most data. Flipping the Data Saver button at the top enables the app’s data saving abilities, locking apps out from accessing the internet until you turn it back off. Got an app that needs to have access to the internet at all times? No problem; hitting Manage data will let you whitelist particular apps, making sure they’ll never be locked out of access.

Manage data also lets you see when users have used their data, and shows users their usage stats across various time periods — so if you’re on limited monthly data, you can check how much you have left before the end of the month. If you’re really up against the wall, you can tap the Find Wi-Fi button to find a list of connections in range, with user ratings and any available passwords.

Datally is currently available on the Google Play Store, free of charge. You’ll need to be on Android 5.0 Lollipop or above to use the app, so if you’re one of the many people still on a version of Android below, then check out one of the many other data monitors currently available on the Play Store.

If you’re looking to save even more mobile data, or are on an iPhone, then check out our guide to saving your data on both Android and iOS. Or if you’re really sick of checking up on your usage, and you just want a constantly available connection, check out our list of the best unlimited data plans offered by carriers in the United States.