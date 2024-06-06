 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Google Messages is getting a feature that could save your life

By
Google Messages app on a Pixel 8 Pro, showing an RCS Chat message thread.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Google has announced a new partnership with RapidSOS that could end up saving your life. This important partnership will allow Android users to message 911 emergency call centers through Rich Communication Services (RCS). This new feature will begin rolling out later this winter.

As of today, you can communicate with 911 through SMS texting, but only in select locations. It’s only available to about 53% of U.S. emergency responder call centers, and since it’s SMS only, you have all of the usual limitations that come with it.

Recommended Videos

By using RCS in Google Messages to communicate with emergency call centers, users will be able to see read receipts and typing indicators from first responders. This will eliminate the worry of whether their message actually went through to someone who can help them.

Related

With RCS, you’ll also be able to send high-resolution photos and videos. Doing this in an emergency situation can result in faster aid and a get a more effective response from emergency responders.

UI mockup of Google Messages RCS to 911 feature.
Google

Lastly, you’ll also be able to “share your precise location and additional information automatically through Android Emergency Location Service.” This extra detail can include vital information like your spoken language as well as your medical information, which is opt-in. When this extra information is provided, emergency responders will know exactly where to go and get helpful details about you, which is useful when you can’t physically respond.

Through this partnership with RapidSOS, RCS support will roll out to emergency call centers in the U.S. beginning this winter. The service will be made available to every 911 agency in the U.S. at no cost. This is part of Google’s ambitious goal to make RCS the standard for emergency services texting everywhere.

Editors' Recommendations

Christine Romero-Chan
Christine Romero-Chan
Staff Writer, Mobile
Christine Romero-Chan has been writing about technology, specifically Apple, for over a decade. She graduated from California…
Android phones are about to get a major iMessage feature
Google Messages app on a Pixel 8 Pro, showing an RCS Chat message thread.

Being able to edit sent messages is a popular feature on messaging apps like iMessage and WhatsApp. However, it has yet to arrive to the masses via the Google Messages app on Android phones. Thankfully, that could change very soon.

On X (formerly Twitter), Jhow_kira has shared two screenshots demonstrating how the Google Messages editing feature will work in an upcoming software version. Some Android users, including the X poster, are currently testing this new feature.

Read more
Check your Google Pixel Watch right now for two new features
A person wearing the Google Pixel Watch 2.

If you own a Google Pixel Watch, you may want to check your smartwatch for a new software update. Google has begun rolling out its April 2024 security update for both Pixel Watch models, and it packs a couple of new features you'll want to try out.

In its blog post announcing the new update, Google says it includes "new features, numerous bug fixes, and performance updates for Pixel Watch users." In addition to those ever-important bug fixes, there are two specific upgrades we think you'll really like.

Read more
Your Google Pixel 8 is getting this cool missing feature after all
The Google Pixel 8 on a table.

A feature you thought wasn’t coming to your Google Pixel 8 is coming to your Pixel 8, after all. It’s Gemini Nano, the on-device AI that recently launched on the Pixel 8 Pro, but Google claimed it wouldn’t work on the cheaper Pixel 8. Backtracking on previous statements is rarely a good thing, but this time, it has a happy ending.

Gemini Nano — the name given to the most efficient version of Google’s Gemini AI, joining Gemini Pro and Ultra — arrived on the Pixel 8 Pro in an update in December 2023. It was good news, but Pixel 8 owners were oddly left out. In an episode of the Android Developers podcast in March 2024, it was then claimed Gemini Nano wouldn’t operate on the non-Pro Pixel 8 at all due to unspecified hardware limitations, which was a blow to owners of the cheaper phone as it even uses the same processor as the Pro model.

Read more