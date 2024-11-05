 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Sending photos via RCS is about to get better in Google Messages

By
Emoji reactions on Google Messages running on OnePlus 11.
Tushar Mehta / Digital Trends

Have you ever taken a jaw-dropping photo, only for it to lose a bit of something when you send it to friends? A lot of messaging services compress images to reduce bandwidth consumption. While useful in practice, it does make it harder to send images at full resolution — but that could soon be a thing of the past. Google Messages is apparently gaining the ability to send images without losing any quality at all.

In an APK teardown, the team at Android Authority discovered a feature hidden within the code that will let you choose what resolution you want to send a photo at. If this sounds a bit familiar, it’s because WhatsApp has the same feature.

Recommended Videos

The two options appear in a toggle between HD and HD+ in the Messages Photo Picker. If you select HD, the images will send more quickly but at reduced quality. If you send the image at its original quality (HD+), it will use more data and potentially take a few more seconds to go through. The option should appear for any conversations in Google Messages using RCS.

Related

Google hasn’t made an official statement about the feature, but considering it was found in the latest beta of the Messages app, it probably isn’t too far off. This update will make it easier to send family photos back and forth, especially as the holidays approach. If you’re sending a silly meme, maybe drop the resolution a bit — but when you’re trying to share a photo of your nephew in his first Halloween costume, you want every pixel it can handle.

RCS has caught on and spread like wildfire, resulting in many third-party messaging services — like Verizon Messages and Samsung Messages — encouraging users to make the switch to Google Messages instead.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
Your Wear OS smartwatch could soon get RCS texting
The Google Pixel Watch 3 next to the Pixel Watch.

Your Wear OS smartwatch brings a lot to the table. Fitness tracking, Google Pay, and so many other features live on your wrist, but the watch doesn't have an independent connection from your phone. If you don't have your phone nearby, you can't respond to text messages. New code discovered in the most recent Google Messages app update suggests that could be about to change.

In an APK teardown, Android Authority's Aamir Siddiqui found several lines of code that indicate Google is bringing standalone RCS to Wear OS smartwatches. The flags were found in the Google Messages v20240926 beta and point to not only on-device RCS messaging, but also voice messaging.

Read more
This Google app will make your Pixel look more like an iPhone
A person holding the Google Pixel 9.

As Google's Pixel line of phones has grown over the years, some fans have pointed out the increasing resemblance to the iPhone. The rounded edges, sleek design, and raised camera bump are all reminiscent of Apple's iconic device — especially with the newest Google Pixel 9.

Now, it looks like even the incoming call screen of the Google Phone app will be taking on an iPhone-like appearance. This is according to an APK breakdown by Android Authority.

Read more
Your Google Pixel Watch is about to get a big update to Wear OS 5
Notifications shown on the Google Pixel Watch 2's screen.

Though Google launched the Pixel Watch 3 this year, those who are still rocking older Pixel Watches aren’t being left behind. Google has just announced that the original Pixel Watch and the Pixel Watch 2 will receive the latest Wear OS 5 update, which will begin rolling out today.

Those who still have the Pixel Watch 1 and Pixel Watch 2, which should be running Wear OS 3.5 or Wear OS 4.0, respectively, are now getting the September 2024 software update to Wear OS 5.

Read more