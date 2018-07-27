Google’s updated events search feature will keep your boredom at bay

Share

Here to ensure you’re never bored this summer is Google, which has rolled out new and improved ways to search for events in your neck of the woods.

After introducing a card interface for event-related searches last year, the internet giant is ramping up its techniques yet again, simplifying your hunt for the perfect way to fill your free time. Now you’ll be able to find information such as time, location, and ticket pricing, and Google is also serving up a new way to discover events that you might otherwise be unaware of.

If you conduct a search for say, “event near me” or “free concert,” Google will present you with a list of events from a wide range of sites, as well as key information about that event, straight from the search page. Really, that just means less clicking on links, and more information presented at once.

You can then tap any event that piques your interest, and you’ll see relevant details like time, location, ticketing providers, and other information that Google says “will help you decide whether to attend.” If you decide the answer is “yes,” you can follow the links to buy tickets from a number of different purveyors (Google seems to be emphasizing that this isn’t all Google-run, and that third-party sellers are indeed being included). Additionally, you can share and save events if you’re looking to create an itinerary with friends, or are just weighing your options.

Moreover, Google is also promising to help folks find events based on their interests. “While browsing events, you can tap the “For You” tab to get personalized ideas for things to do near you,” Google notes in a blog post. “You’ll also see trending and popular events in your area to keep you in the loop on the hottest happenings.” These events can range from meetups to concerts to individual events hosted by various organizations and brands that you’ve indicated an interest in. Listings are said to be updated often, so you’re always looking at the most updated menu of options available.

Google will be rolling out these new features over the next few days, and for the time being, they’re only available to users in the United States.