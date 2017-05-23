Google expands family sharing to Calendars, Photos, YouTube TV, more

Why it matters to you Families can be better informed and entertained thanks to new features in several of Google's most popular apps.

Over the past several years, Google has made sharing apps and content with your family quite easy — and now it’s doing the same for Calendars, Photos, note-taking app Keep, and YouTube TV. The company announced a suite of family-focused features relating to some of its most popular apps on Tuesday, May 23.

First, Calendar. Creating a Family Group with a Google account now builds a separate calendar that any user who is part of that group can see and contribute to. Those outside your family cannot be added to that calendar, though you can still invite them to events.

As for Photos, a new Family Group item within the sharing menu will save you the trouble of having to individually select family members anytime you want to send images.

YouTube TV can now be linked to family accounts as well, for no additional cost. Up to five members can access YouTube TV and receive their own profiles, allowing them to keep their viewing history private from the rest of the group — however, only three can watch simultaneously. Even Cloud DVR content is kept sandboxed from other accounts.

Finally, Keep users will benefit from shared lists, reminders, and notes with other family members. Users outside the family can still be added to these notes — a home icon will designate which have been shared among the group.

It’s encouraging to see Google roll out family-sharing features beyond just apps. Coordinating events and keeping everyone up to date is one of the most frustrating tasks for any family, and Calendar and Keep integration should go a long way toward making that more convenient. Likewise, YouTube TV was built with sharing in mind, so extending it to family groups is a natural move.

According to Google, these features have started rolling out now in countries where Family Groups are already live: Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. To learn how to start a group yourself, check out our handy guide.