It’s official: Google will reveal its next-generation Google Pixel phone on October 15 at an event in New York City. The event is expected to serve as the launchpad for the Google Pixel 4 and Google Pixel 4 XL, but it’s possible it could announce other devices too — with some rumors hinting at new Google Home speakers and a Pixelbook 2.

When it comes to the Pixel 4, little has been left up to the imagination. The device has been leaked extensively, and those leaks show a slightly new design with a square camera bump similar to the iPhone 11, as well as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, at least 6GB of RAM, and more. The device will also feature Google’s Project Soli technology, which will enable intuitive gesture controls and high-end facial recognition that could rival the iPhone’s. Alongside the Pixel 4, it’s expected that Google will launch a larger version called the Pixel 4 XL, as it has done in past years.

Google has said in the past that it’s working on a follow-up to the Google Pixelbook. Last year, the company launched the Pixel Slate, which largely failed to live up to expectations. Not much is known about the next-gen Pixelbook, but leaks indicate that the device will showcase some tweaks to the Chrome OS operating system, and offer a nice big display with a high resolution, thin bezels, fast charging, and more. These features could make it one of the best Chromebooks ever, especially if it offers a nice design and excellent keyboard, like the original Google Pixelbook. Rumors indicate that the device will sport a clamshell design — unlike the 2-in-1 design of the original Pixelbook.

Apart from that, it’s possible that the company could launch a new set of Google Home speakers, which will likely now fall under the Nest name. It’s possible that the company could, for example, launch a follow-up to the original Google Home and the Google Home Mini, as both of these speakers are now a few years old at least.

Digital Trends has been sent an invitation to the event and will be covering all the latest Google hardware as it’s revealed.

