Digital Trends
Mobile

Google’s improvements to Sound Search will help it recognize songs better

Eric Brackett
By

If you’re a fan of being able to ask your phone what song is playing, you’ll be happy to know that Google is preparing to roll out some improvements to Sound Search.

The genesis of these improvements lies with Now Playing. The software, which Google brought to the Pixel 2 in 2017, was meant to allow Google to create an always-on music recognizer that could be used even without an internet connection. Over the past year, Google has learned that Now Playing not only did its job, but actually did it better than the server-side Sound Search.  In order to improve Sound Search, Google has taken the technology that underlies Now Playing and incorporated it into Sound Search.

If you’re trying to decide whether to use Now Playing or Sound Search, Google says that the new-and-improved Sound Search is both faster and more accurate than Now Playing. The new server-side database contains 1,000 times as many songs as Now Playing.

Of course, that larger database does present a few new challenges. The biggest challenge is the number of false matches that Sound Search could generate due to the much larger directory. In order to solve this issue, Google relies on improved machine learning algorithms to quickly sort through its database until it finds the correct song.

On the technical side of things, Google said that it quadrupled the number of neural networks involved, and increased the size of each embedding from 96 to 128. The company also doubled the density of each of those embeddings. The result of these changes is that Google’s neural networks are able to work harder to find and identify songs.

Another way that Google is dealing with the issue of false matches is by adjusting the criteria for songs based on their popularity. More popular songs have a lower matching threshold than less popular ones. This helps to ensure that Sound Search is more accurate when determining the song you’re trying to find. This also means that Google will be able to continue to add more obscure songs to the database without compromising the accuracy of Sound Search.

Despite these improvements, Google has acknowledged there are still some issues with Sound Search. Very quiet music or noisy environments can pose a problem for Sound Search, and there is room for improvement in the system’s speed.

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Self-balancing skates, tiny tripods, and more
iphone xr more powerful than you think feat
Mobile

It’s not really a ‘budget’ phone, but the iPhone XR is still a great value

The iPhone XR is no "budget" phone and shouldn't be labeled as such. At $750, it offers a beautiful design, top-tier specs, and most importantly, isn’t all that different than the more expensive iPhone XS and XS Max.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
best podcasts
Mobile

From true crime to comedy, here's our list of the best podcasts around

When you aren’t in the music mood, podcasts can be your ear candy. Whether you love to stay up-to-date on the latest news or want to know what’s happening in sports, you’ll find something on our must-listen-to podcast roundup.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
skagen launches new smartwatch falster 2 fa18 wholesale feature 2018 fall
Mobile

Skagen’s new Falster 2 smartwatch is now available for purchase

In August, Skagen announced the launch of its new smartwatch to add to its lineup, and it's called the Falster 2. The device features a heart-rate sensor, built-in GPS, and more. It's also now available for purchase.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
photo fomo september 14 2018 cosyspeed moment be1kbktwxu3bmcp2iizd
Photography

Photo FOMO: Recharge and stash lenses with this smartphone photo bag

Between lenses and extra batteries, smartphone photographers have lots of accessories too -- and could soon have a bag designed specifically for them. The bag isn't the only new accessory with wireless charging announced this week either.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
invisible shield screen protector for iphone filters out blue light visionguard render 2
Mobile

InvisbleShield’s new screen protector helps spare eyes from blue light

We often don't realize how much damage we're doing to our eyes when looking at our phones. That's where InvisibleShield comes in -- its latest screen protector filters out portions of blue light on the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
nova launcher
Social Media

New to Snapchat? Follow our guide and go from newbie to pro

Whether you're a Snapchat addict or a newbie, our detailed Snapchat guide will help you become a pro in no time. Find out how to get started, spice up your snaps, chat, send money, and carry out a host of other useful actions.
Posted By Kailla Coomes, Brie Barbee
awesome tech you cant buy yet driftw1 feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Self-balancing skates, tiny tripods, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Razer Phone Game Booster app
Mobile

Invites are sent out for Razer Phone 2 event on October 10

Razer has officially confirmed that it's working on a new Razer Phone -- though that's about all we know about the new device so far. It's likely the phone will feature specs like the Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB of RAM, and more.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Samsung Galaxy Note 8
Mobile

Super Slow Motion and AR Emojis come to the Samsung Galaxy Note 8

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 revamped the Note name as a follow-up to the failure that was the recalled Galaxy Note 7. The device boasts excellent specs for 2017, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835.
Posted By Christian de Looper
iphone xs max hands on
Mobile

Keep your huge phone beautiful with the best iPhone XS Max cases

The iPhone XS Max might be the best large phone that Apple's ever released. But a bigger OLED display and body means there's more glass to crack. Keep your massive phone safe with the best Apple iPhone XS Max cases.
Posted By Mark Jansen
google october 9 event nyc pixel 3 vs 3xl 1 qyfjho
Mobile

Google Pixel 3 may come in three colors, including mint green

Forget the Pixel 2: Google will announce its latest flagships, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, on October 9 in New York City and Paris. Here's everything we know about the upcoming Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
the fbi wants you to reboot your router insecure getty
Computing

Don't buy a new router, fix your Wi-Fi with these quick tips

Don't panic when your Wi-Fi goes down. Instead, fix it. These simple solutions to the most common Wi-Fi Problems will get you back online at high speed in no time (hopefully) without buying a new router.
Posted By Jon Martindale
fema presidential alert system wea test graphic phone only 081018
Mobile

Here’s why Trump will text you on Thursday

FEMA is preparing a test of a mobile presidential alert system. The test will occur on September 20 and is meant to ensure that the president can quickly communicate with people in the event of natural disasters and emergencies.
Posted By Eric Brackett
smartphone deals roundup
Deals

Save up to $1,000 with the best smartphone deals for September 2018

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $1,000.
Posted By Lucas Coll