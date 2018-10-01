Digital Trends
Google launches mail-in Repair Center for damaged Pixel phones

Trevor Mogg
If your Pixel phone suddenly stops working for no apparent reason or suffers damage, you can now send it direct to Google’s newly opened Repair Center to get it fixed.

Google has launched the new service via the Google Store to give U.S.-based owners of its Pixel phones (Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, and the upcoming models) another option when it comes to sorting out a broken handset, whether or not it’s under warranty.

To begin the process, simply visit the center’s website, open a ticket, and enter your phone’s unique International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number. You can find the IMEI number by inputting *#06# or by navigating to Settings, System, About Phone, and SIM Status. If you have a problem with the display or the phone appears to have died, you can find the IMEI number by removing the SIM card and looking in the SIM card tray.

Once you’ve input the number, you’ll be asked to select from a list of issues related to your phone so that Google can estimate the cost of repair (if it’s not under warranty) and technicians know exactly what they’re dealing with when the phone arrives at the workshop.

You can send in your Pixel handset by packaging it up yourself, or you can wait a couple of days for Google’s pre-paid packaging to arrive.

But take note — before you send away your phone, Google insists that you first back up your device, perform a factory reset on it, and then remove the SIM card.

Google says it’ll need between 7 and 10 business days to fix your phone, so make alternative arrangements if the thought of being without it for that length of time has you breaking into a cold sweat.

Full details about Google’s new mail-in Repair Center can be found here, or you can begin the process straight away by hitting this page.

Other repair options include a visit to your home by a Google-endorsed Puls technician, or by taking your faulty phone to uBreakiFix store. If you’re not in an area served by either of these services, Google’s new Repair Center looks like your best bet.

