Google Maps may tell you when to get off the train or bus

Have you ever been to a new city, either as a tourist or fresh resident, and gotten lost? Don’t lie, now. No matter how good a navigator you are, it can be difficult to keep track of your bus or train stop amidst the transfers, noise, and general confusion you feel when trying find your way around a new place. Thankfully, Google may soon have a solution for this particular problem.

Tech Crunch reports that Google is working on an update for Google Maps which will tell you when its time to get off the bus or train. The idea is that the app will give you real-time updates as you travel so you won’t have to keep track of which stop you need. Google will simply tell you when you’ve arrived at your destination.

Like all of Google’s apps, the user interface remains as user-friendly as ever. Simply open Google Maps, select your destination, your preferred method of transport, and Google will do the rest. The app will give you real-time updates while your walking or riding. The best part is you don’t even have to keep Google Maps open to do it. The app will send notifications to your phone’s lock screen so you know when your stop is coming up.

In short, it appears that Google is trying to make its public transit directions as convenient as the ones it has for driving or walking, which have turn-by-turn navigation. In the current version of the app, those who rely on public transit directions could still use Google Maps, but they generally have to keep the app open and track themselves along the route. This is fine for people who know the area well, but for newcomers, it can be a bit of a hassle.

There is no word on when this update is expected to go live, but Tech Crunch did say that Google may already be rolling out test updates for it.

Still feeling a bit lost? Check out our guide to Google Maps tips and tricks to help make your next adventure a bit easier.