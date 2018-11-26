Digital Trends
Mobile

Google Maps makes reviews more useful with hashtag support

Trevor Mogg
By

Hardly a day seems to go by without Google rolling out yet another feature for its Maps app, some more useful than others.

The latest one to land is hashtag support for reviews. That’s right, Google Maps has followed in the footsteps of your favorite social media apps by letting you add hashtags to reviews of local businesses, allowing readers to tap on them to find out more about a particular topic.

So, if you’re looking at restaurant reviews, for example, you might start seeing hashtags like #greatview or #bestburger, or for bars, others such as #cheapdrinks or #celebrityspotting.

Google confirmed the launch of hashtag support to TechCrunch, revealing that it quietly launched the feature for Android last week. It’s not clear how long it’s going to take for it to appear on iOS and the web, though.

How useful hashtags turn out to be depends entirely on how Maps users incorporate them into their reviews. Google recommends including as many as five relevant hashtags at the end of a review so that the main text is easier to read. It’s also possible to go back over old reviews and add hashtags where appropriate, should you have the time and inclination.

As it’s the kind of feature that relies on users to make it work, it’s likely to be some time before the hashtags start showing up in any great number, but over time it has the potential to make Maps even more useful.

Google is turning evermore to social media apps in the search for new features for Maps. Besides hashtags, it also recently added the ability to follow your favorite establishments so you can receive news of upcoming events and special offers. And just last week it rolled out a new messaging feature that offers another way for you to contact businesses listed on the app — so long as they opt in to it. Google describes messaging on Maps as a way to help establishments “stay in touch with their customers in real time and on the go.”

Other features added recently to Google Maps include the ability to report crashes and speed traps so the app can plan more efficient routes for other drivers in the area, and group polling as a way for friends to choose a place to eat.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

BlackBerry Key2 LE: Everything you need to know
ecovacs deboot 601 robotic vacuum cleaner review feat
Product Review

Finally! A budget robovac that rivals a Roomba

Ecovacs' 601 budget cleaner may not offer the sophistication of pricier robovacs, but it’s an eager performer that, with a little effort, delivers pleasing results. Read our review to learn more.
Posted By Terry Walsh
alexa echo fire tv amazon 2018 devices event
Smart Home

Amazon has an even dozen new smart devices. Here’s how to order

Amazon's hardware announcement meant a whole bunch of new Amazon Alexa gadgets. From a microwave to stereo equipment, here is the complete list of devices that were announced, as well as reviews for some.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
amazon echo plus 2nd gen
Smart Home

All the best Cyber Monday deals on Alexa, Echo, Fire TV, and other Amazon devices

You may have waited for Black Friday deal on Amazon brand devices. The deals have continued through Cyber Monday. Look for the bargains in Fire tablets, Echo smart home devices, Fire TV devices, and Blink Home Security Camera Systems.
Posted By Bruce Brown
BlackBerry Key2 LE Hands On
Mobile

Atomic-colored BlackBerry Key2 LE is here to blow up business meetings

TCL teased that it would release two new BlackBerry phones with keyboards this year, and it has stayed true to its promise. The company announced its latest handset, the BlackBerry Key2 LE, at IFA 2018 in Berlin.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
Apple Watch Series 4 Review
Deals

Best Black Friday Apple Watch Deals

Black Friday deals are going strong, and the most popular savings of 2018 are on Apple Watches. Save up to $80 on brand new Apple Watch Series 3 before the holidays, we've rounded up the best deals from Apple, Target, and Best Buy.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
Straight Talk iPhone 8 Cyber Monday deal
Deals

Take $99 off a new iPhone with the Straight Talk iPhone 8 Cyber Monday sale

As great as the iPhone X and iPhone XS are, they're quite expensive, making the iPhone 8 a great alternative if you want an Apple flagship without dropping a grand. Now, you can buy one for as little as $500 (and save $99).
Posted By Lucas Coll
Bezel-less phones on table
Deals

Best Cyber Monday Smartphone Deals

Need a new smartphone? This is a great time to buy. We've been trawling through the offers online to compile this master list of the best Cyber Monday smartphone deals. Get yourself an awesome new phone for less right here.
Posted By Simon Hill
Google Pixel Stand
Mobile

Here’s how to get the Google Pixel Stand for 50 percent off on Cyber Monday

The Google Pixel Stand is a great way to turn your Google Pixel 3 or Google Pixel 3 XL into an Assistant display, and boasts a number of awesome features. For Cyber Monday, the Google Pixel Stand is 50 percent off from Best Buy.
Posted By Christian de Looper
samsung galaxy s9 plus review always on display
Mobile

Get the Samsung Galaxy S9 with an Amazon Echo and Echo Spot for $520

The Samsung Galaxy S9 is easily one of the best smartphones of the year, and for good reason -- the device is well-designed, powerful, and more. For Cyber Monday, you can get the phone for $520, plus you get an Amazon Echo and Echo Spot.
Posted By Christian de Looper
france texting while driving man sitting in car with mobile phone hand
Mobile

How to protect yourself from cell phone phishing attacks

Scams and phishing attacks are on the rise around the world, and it's easy to fall prey if you're not aware of particular types of attacks. Here's how you can protect yourself from cell phone phishing attacks.
Posted By Mark Jansen
t mobile one vs simple choice hq sign feat 2x3
Mobile

T-Mobile bets big on low-band 5G, completes its first data transmission

Just a week after Verizon completed its first 5G transmission on a smartphone, T-Mobile is making major 5G news as well. The carrier completed its first 5G transmission on on low-band (600 MHz) spectrum.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
iphone xs speck giveaway
Deals

Best Cyber Monday Smartphone Accessory Deals

With thanks given and family caught up, it's time to shop. We have got a bumper crop of the best Cyber Monday smartphone accessory deals for you right here, from protective cases to wireless charging pads to car mounts and beyond.
Posted By Simon Hill
Apple Watch Series 4 Review
Deals

Best Cyber Monday Apple Watch Deals

Cyber Monday deals are rolling in, and the most popular savings of 2018 are on Apple Watches. Save up to $80 on brand new Apple Watch Series 3 before the holidays. We've rounded up the best deals from Apple, Target, and Best Buy.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
apple app store web redesign png
Mobile

The Supreme Court is skeptical that the App Store isn't a monopoly

The Supreme Court has decided to hear an interesting case that could decide whether or not Apple has a monopoly on app distribution. The case could have far-reaching implications for a number of tech companies.
Posted By Christian de Looper