Digital Trends
Mobile

Google chuckles at all the Pixel 3 leaks with crazy Pixel Mini mockup

Andy Boxall
By

“How mini is too mini?” That’s the question posed by Google through its official Made by Google Instagram account, where it has shown off a design concept of an outrageously mini Pixel phone that’s small enough to hang from your keychain. It appears that to Google, nothing is too small when it comes to the Pixel range. Does this mean we’re about to see a Google Pixel Mini phone on October 9?

No, it does not. Google is poking fun at the various rumors running round the internet regarding a so-called Pixel Ultra, a Pixel phone without a notch. The device has been spotted in marketing material, and a few anonymous leaks, for some time; but always either as a concept or a blurry mis-identified Pixel 2 XL. It’s unlikely to be a device ready for launch, if it’s even real at all, and Google’s reminding us to stay grounded.

The photo shows four smartphone-shaped devices, the smallest one measuring about an inch in length, with a Post-it note saying, “This one?” alongside it. Above, and the best part of the image, is a sketch of the tiny phone attached to a keyring. Now try to imagine using a phone that’s barely bigger than the key to your house. There may have to be some rescaling to make Android usable here.

Again, we should point out that this picture is not-even-slightly real. Google’s comment on the Instagram post says, “We have a feeling the next one will be a bit bigger than this,” and almost regardless of the Pixel 3’s screen size, we imagine this is an accurate statement. It’s interesting not only as a fun gag, but also to see how Google is responding to the many leaks regarding the real Pixel 3 range.

Google’s new Pixel phones have attracted a lot more attention than in previous years, and that has shown up in the sheer amount, and detail, of the leaks. Provided they turn out to be accurate — and it seems like they will — Google has few surprises left for the day. Publishing a picture of an obviously ridiculous phone is an interesting comment on the fact.

If you’ve been avoiding the rumors, the 2018 Pixel 3 phones will be revealed at the Made by Google event on October 9, or you can have a good read of this article if you don’t mind the surprises being spoiled ahead of time.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best navigation apps for iOS and Android
mobvoi ticwatch s review feat
Product Review

The Mobvoi Ticwatch S feels as cheap as its price tag

Mobvoi’s Ticwatch S is one of the most affordable Wear OS smartwatches on the market. For $160, you’ll not only get built-in GPS but also a heart-rate sensor -- adding more capability to your workouts and daily activity tracking.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
smartphone deals roundup
Deals

Save up to $1,000 with the best smartphone deals for October 2018

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $1,000.
Posted By Lucas Coll
how to block text messages
Mobile

How to block text messages on iOS and Android

The primary function of your iOS or Android device is to keep you connected with other people. But there are times when you get messages from complete strangers. Here's how to block text messages and keep them out of your life.
Posted By Simon Hill
lg v40 thinq news version 1538467594
Mobile

LG V40 ThinQ's Cine Shot adds motion to your photos -- here's what it looks like

The LG V30 was one of our favorite phones of 2017, and we're expecting big things from its successor in the later part of 2018. Here's absolutely everything we know about the upcoming LG V40 ThinQ.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
why google is going back to white space in design maps
Mobile

Google Maps adds new features to help make your commute less dreadful

Google Maps is attempting to make your commute easier with new features to help navigate disruptions to your route. Whether it's tracking public transit in real time to built-in music controls, the update brings a few useful tools.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
Opera Touch
Mobile

Opera Touch makes it easier to browse on the iPhone XS Max with one hand

Opera launched a new mobile browser, Opera Touch, which aims to make it easier to browse the web with one hand when you're on the go. The company also launched an updated version of the desktop browser.
Posted By Christian de Looper
honor 8x review feat
Product Review

The 8X is more of the same from Honor, but that’s not a bad thing

The Honor 8X doesn’t break the mold for the company, continuing to the tradition of attractive, solid, high-performance smartphones that don’t cost as much as you expect. However, this also means they tend to all be quite similar to…
Posted By Andy Boxall
Google Pixel 2
Mobile

What to expect from the Google October event in New York City

Google's annual hardware event is almost here, and with Google branching out more and more into hardware, we could be seeing a lot of new tech. Here's what to expect from Google's October 9 event.
Posted By Mark Jansen
amazon fire hd 8 2017 7
Mobile

Amazon will begin shipping its newest Fire HD 8 tablet on October 4

Amazon is bringing a few changes to its Fire HD 8 range, but it's the FreeTime and FreeTime Unlimited apps for kids getting the bigger improvements, with the addition of over 1,000 pieces of Spanish-language content.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
samsung galaxy s9 review
Mobile

Will the Samsung Galaxy S10 come with three camera lenses?

While we still may be months away from an announcement, there's no doubt about it: Samsung is working hard on its successor to the Galaxy S9. Here's everything we know about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Steven Winkelman
Honor 8X
Mobile

The stylish, budget-priced Honor 8X has a screen as big as the iPhone XS Max

Last year's Honor 7X was one of our favorite budget phones. This year, Honor has launched a supersized update of its budget phone -- the Honor 8X. Here's everything you need to know.
Posted By Mark Jansen
google 3rd generation chromecast everything to know best streaming devices 2
Home Theater

New Chromecast to debut October 9, but details remain scarce

A Redditor managed to get a third-generation Chromecast device sold to them by an unaware Best Buy employee. The new streaming dongle could support more connections via Bluetooth, and may come in a bundle with a Google Home mini.
Posted By Caleb Denison
Google Maps
Mobile

No matter your destination, these seven navigation apps will show you the way

Getting lost is a thing of the past -- your smartphone is the best navigator you'll ever have. Always find your way and stay informed of traffic with the best navigation apps for Android and iOS.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
pixel 2 xl vs. galaxy note 8
Mobile

How to watch the October 9 ‘Made by Google’ event

Google is finally set to unveil the heavily rumored and leaked Google Pixel 3, along with a number of other interesting new products. You may be wondering how you can watch the event for yourself -- which is why we've created this guide.
Posted By Christian de Looper