Google chuckles at all the Pixel 3 leaks with crazy Pixel Mini mockup

“How mini is too mini?” That’s the question posed by Google through its official Made by Google Instagram account, where it has shown off a design concept of an outrageously mini Pixel phone that’s small enough to hang from your keychain. It appears that to Google, nothing is too small when it comes to the Pixel range. Does this mean we’re about to see a Google Pixel Mini phone on October 9?

No, it does not. Google is poking fun at the various rumors running round the internet regarding a so-called Pixel Ultra, a Pixel phone without a notch. The device has been spotted in marketing material, and a few anonymous leaks, for some time; but always either as a concept or a blurry mis-identified Pixel 2 XL. It’s unlikely to be a device ready for launch, if it’s even real at all, and Google’s reminding us to stay grounded.

The photo shows four smartphone-shaped devices, the smallest one measuring about an inch in length, with a Post-it note saying, “This one?” alongside it. Above, and the best part of the image, is a sketch of the tiny phone attached to a keyring. Now try to imagine using a phone that’s barely bigger than the key to your house. There may have to be some rescaling to make Android usable here.

Again, we should point out that this picture is not-even-slightly real. Google’s comment on the Instagram post says, “We have a feeling the next one will be a bit bigger than this,” and almost regardless of the Pixel 3’s screen size, we imagine this is an accurate statement. It’s interesting not only as a fun gag, but also to see how Google is responding to the many leaks regarding the real Pixel 3 range.

Google’s new Pixel phones have attracted a lot more attention than in previous years, and that has shown up in the sheer amount, and detail, of the leaks. Provided they turn out to be accurate — and it seems like they will — Google has few surprises left for the day. Publishing a picture of an obviously ridiculous phone is an interesting comment on the fact.

If you’ve been avoiding the rumors, the 2018 Pixel 3 phones will be revealed at the Made by Google event on October 9, or you can have a good read of this article if you don’t mind the surprises being spoiled ahead of time.