The Google Pixel 3 offers one of the better smartphone cameras ever, and has been hailed for features like Night Sight and the quality of photos it can take with one camera lens. Despite those accolades, it looks like Google will seriously step things up for the Google Pixel 4. According to a report from 9to5Google, which cites “a reliable source,” the Pixel 4 will offer a new “Motion Mode,” as well as an even better Night Sight mode.

So what exactly do these new features offer? According to the report, Motion Mode is essentially for taking sports shots and action shots, with focused moving subjects in the foreground and a nice blurry background. This helps bring the Pixel 4‘s camera more in line with what you would expect from a more expensive camera.

Perhaps even more exciting than Motion Mode is the addition of an even better Night Side mode. Night Sight already allows users to take relatively clear shots in low-light situations, but the Pixel 4’s Night Sight may be able to take photos of stars in the night sky. Google will apparently focus on this ability in its marketing for the phone.

Little has been left up to the imagination when it comes to the Pixel 4’s camera. Previous reports note that the Pixel 4 will offer two camera sensors on the back instead of one, including a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 16-megapixel telephoto lens. The front-facing camera will be a wide-angle lens.

Other specs have been heavily leaked too. It’s pretty safe to assume that the Pixel 4 will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, but reports indicate that it will also offer 6GB of RAM and options for either 64GB or 128GB of storage. Google is expected to step up gesture controls on the phone via the addition of its Project Soli camera sensor. This will allows users to control the phone without having to actually touch it. Last but not least, Google is expected to give the phone a 90Hz display — which is a welcome addition, considering the success of the OnePlus 7 Pro‘s display.

