Does the Google Pixel 7a have wireless charging?

The Pixel 7a has landed, and it does quite a few things better than its predecessor. While it still has the 6.1-inch OLED display as last year’s Pixel 6a, the Pixel 7a bumps the refresh rate up to 90Hz from the original 60Hz. You also have the newer Google Tensor G2 chip inside, plus a huge jump to 64MP on the main camera compared to the 12.2MP camera on the Pixel 6a.

But what about wireless charging? The Pixel 6a did not have wireless charging capabilities, so did Google learn its lesson by adding that feature to its next budget-friendly phone?

Yes, the Google Pixel 7a has wireless charging

Almost all of the best smartphones these days have wireless charging, so it was a little surprising that the Pixel 6a did not — though it was likely due to its low price. However, Google fixed this with the Pixel 7a by including wireless charging this time (as well as bumping the price up to $499 instead of $449).

However, like all wireless charging, don’t expect it to be super fast — the Google Pixel 7a caps out at 7.5W wireless charging speeds.

It’s important to note that while wireless charging is convenient since you don’t need a cable, it’s typically slower than plugging it in directly with a USB-C cable. It’s best used to either top off your device when you’re not using it or for overnight charging while you sleep. The Pixel 7a has 18W fast wired charging, so if you need to juice it up quickly, it’s best to plug it in with the included USB-C cable to any 18W or higher power adapter.

What about reverse wireless charging?

Unfortunately, while Google added wireless charging to the Pixel 7a, it still does not have reverse wireless charging. If you want a Pixel with such a capability, you need to pick up a Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, as both of those have Battery Share.

With reverse wireless charging, you can use your smartphone as a wireless charging pad for other small devices, like wireless earbuds or smartwatches, by placing the device on the back of the smartphone. Reverse wireless charging is certainly convenient to have, but the output speeds are typically 5W or less. This is a feature that you can find on more expensive smartphones, like the Samsung Galaxy S23 family, or the regular Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro.

